Broken Heart Love Affair adds more assignments Over the last three months, the agency has picked up work for Hershey, WW and Arterra, among others.

Broken Heart Love Affair’s first three months as an agency have been busy, getting business off the ground and building up its clients during a global pandemic.

Since its launch in late March, the agency has been awarded more than a dozen assignments for Canadian clients. That includes work for Kids Help Phone, Everest Insurance and Kruger Products that was announced when the agency debuted, plus new assignments with Arterra Wines, Sandbanks Winery, WW and Hershey.

According to Beverley Hammond, partner and chief business operator at BHLA, the agency will work with Arterra on a campaign focused on promoting the people and “greatness” behind Canadian wine. Hammond says the campaign is in progress and expected to be completed in the next few months. The agency is also working on the Sandbanks Winery brand, which Arterra acquired earlier this year.

BHLA was awarded the assignment in early May, according to Hammond, and has no fixed term.

For Hershey, the agency will be working on a project for its Jolly Rancher brand. Hammond adds that her colleagues, co-chief creative officers Denise Rossetto, Todd Mackie and Carlos Moreno, are known for award-winning work in the confectionary category (all three worked on campaigns for Mars Wrigley during their respective tenures at BBDO), which made the agency a good fit for the brand.

BHLA is also working on a campaign for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) to help the brand connect with its consumers as it continues on a transformation path. Hammond says the agency is hoping to get creative into market in the next couple of months.

Other wins at BHLA since opening its doors include packaged bun, pita and cracker brand Ozery Family Bakery; MoveSnap, a platform for realtors and property managers to help clients with the moving process; and Coveo, an AI-powered search and recommendation platform.