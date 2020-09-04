Oikos repositions to show foodies its versatility Danone aims to grow its leadership in Greek yogurt by pushing into meals outside of breakfast and snacking.

Danone Canada is turning a push to get people to cook with Oikos yogurt into a full rebranding and repositioning focusing on the Greek yogurt brand’s versatility.

The repositioning is being introduced in a national campaign by Taxi, where the brand asks consumers to re-imagine their recipes by “tasting the Mediterranean,” showcasing a dining table surrounded by a multitude of fresh ingredients and citing “creamy vibrant flavours you couldn’t dream of.” The new packaging features a redesigned logo over spoonful of creamy yogurt, with the brand’s signature blue colour, inspired by the Greek flag, remaining the same.

“This is part of repositioning journey to grow and increase relevancy, and we wanted packaging and the campaign work together to tell the brand story better,” according to Delphine Gilbert, portfolio lead at Danone Canada. Gilbert says the creative was meant to showcase the product’s versatility, specifically through the lens of a foodie lifestyle. The media buy, handled by Wavemaker, reinforces this, with placements on Food Network Canada, Cooking Channel and Zeste. The on-pack tagline further references the versatility proposition: “a delicious canvas for your greatest creations.”

The brand has said it sees its recent campaigns as an opportunity to further grow the market share for Oikos, already a leader in the Greek yogurt category, by connecting it with meal occasions outside of snacking or breakfast, where it typically plays.

Campaigns that ran through the summer were more tactical and practical, while also tapping into the emotional side of what consumers were going through during lockdowns, hosting recipes and live cooking tutorials through digital platforms to get them to “reconnect” with food and cooking. In addition to being a mass expression of its cooking-focused positioning, this new spot aims to entice people who may have not considered yogurt as a cooking staple by focusing on the yogurt’s creaminess and texture, Gilbert says.

The packaging upgrade, handled by Pigeon, aimed to make the product “sleeker,” featuring a cloud-like dollop of creamy yogurt, created by imaging the product without a spoon, Gilbert says, to add a dash of vibrancy. The logo, meanwhile, has more kerning and also has a circumflex above the “i”, replacing the Greek column motif for a more modern look.

Gilbert says Oiko will continue to offer protein-dense, diverse options, from low sugar to extra creamy with 90% fat, to give its consumers more diverse offerings that can both address consumer health considerations but also different culinary needs.

Oikos is also currently part of a Danone back-to-school shopper program, where it is paired with the company’s other brands, such as plant-based Silk.

In addition to the cooking-targeted buy, the ads will be airing on CTV Drama, TVA Sports and Tele Quebec, along with online video and social media.