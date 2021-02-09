Corner Office Shifts: Tammy Sadinsky joins CIBC Plus, Indigo taps U.K. for next president and Nordstom nabs Alix Box to lead in Canada.

Walmart’s Tammy Sadinsky joins CIBC

The former VP of marketing communications at Walmart has joined the Big Five bank as SVP of brand and marketing, effective Feb. 1.

Replacing Rob Assimakopoulos, who departed late last year, Sadinsky will oversee the CIBC brand and its client-focused marketing programs and campaigns. She will report to Stephen Forbes, EVP of purpose, brand and corporate affairs, according to a spokesperson.

“Tammy brings strong leadership experience managing marketing strategy for top brands in Canada and the US,” said Forbes, in a statement to strategy. “Her experience and perspective will be valuable as we continue to build a strong emotional connection with our clients.”

Sadinsky joined Walmart in 2018 with prior experience as CMO of Tim Hortons and marketing director roles at Yoplait Canada at General Mills.

Nordstrom taps Alix Box as Canadian leader

Retail veteran Alix Box has been named SVP, regional manager for the upscale fashion retailer in Canada. She replaces Michelle Haggard, who is retiring after 30 years with the company.

Box joins from the LCBO, where she was chief customer officer and oversaw an overhaul of the Ontario Crown corporation’s go-to-market strategy, brand positioning and ecommerce and loyalty strategies. Her ecomm experience will help at Nordstrom, which first launched a Canadian ecommerce site in March after closing all its stores due to COVID-19.

Box brings a wealth of retail experience to her new role, including 10 years at Starbucks, where she was VP of Canadian operations, seven years at Holt Renfrew supporting store operations and marketing and three years as president and CEO of Second Cup.

Indigo looks across the pond for next president

The Canadian book and lifestyle retailer has named Peter Ruis as president, effective Feb. 1. The U.K.-based retail exec replaces Kirsten Chapman, who has held the position, as well as the title of chief customer officer, since 2019.

As Indigo focused on becoming a more omnichannel-focused brand, Ruis has been tasked with “fundamentally reshaping Indigo as a Living with Intention company,” while transforming its business model and elevating the brand with an eye on profitability, according to a release.

Ruis has served as managing director of Anthropologie (within the URBN Group), as well as CEO of Jigsaw Group. He is a former executive buying and brand director at department store chain John Lewis, where he is credited with doubling its market share, according to Fashion Network.