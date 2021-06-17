Nespresso uses a premium positioning to connect with two different targets The brand is showing the quality of iced coffee to tap into summer demand, while also driving awareness for its little-known B2B division.

Through Nespresso’s two new campaigns are targeting two different audiences, both of them are underpinned by a similar premium positioning around the role coffee plays in elevated experiences.

“Quality Pairings” and “Refresh your Summer” are two digitally-lead campaigns, created by McCann, that have an overarching theme of “quality coffee going with quality experiences,” according to Nespresso’s VP of marketing, Julie Pomerleau, as well as highlighting local connections.

“Refresh Your Summer” is a digital campaign geared towards people looking for how to make their own iced coffee recipes as demand picks up as the days get warmer.

“Iced coffee is a major, fast-growing trend and has been for a few years now,” Pomerleau says, adding that this is the brand’s first major campaign behind its iced coffee offering. While there is high interest in iced beverages, they are still the kind of thing most consumers associate with a coffee shop, with little knowledge of how to make them at home at the same level of quality.

But Nespresso’s “Barista Creations Over Ice” product line was specifically created so flavour doesn’t dilute as ice melts, so the campaign is specifically geared towards showing consumers that they can both enjoy their Nespresso during a different consumption moment, as well as without leaving their house. That message – amplified through digital, social and email for Nespresso Club members – is being supported with Spotify playlists geared towards different summer moments, going live this weekend to coincide with the start of summer.

On the B2B side, “Quality Pairings” is a series developed for the brand’s professional division, and takes viewers inside the restaurants, cafés and hotels across Canada that serve Nespresso coffee at their establishments.

In one of the videos, Toronto’s Janet Hoediono, chef du cuisine at modern tapas restaurant Patria, explains how espresso fits into different menu items, including its updated spin on a churro.



“A lot of people still don’t know Nespresso has specific systems and coffee machines for the commercial sector,” Pomerleau says.

The series also explores Nespresso’s partnerships with the Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile and the Marriott Vancouver Airport, where consumers can enjoy the product at the bar, in the restaurant or in their rooms. On its Quality Pairings microsite, Nespresso offers testimonials from the establishments while promising that Nespresso’s “expert coffee advice matches their needs,” Pomerleau says, especially as the establishments Nespresso’s B2B division serves are reopening and considering how to elevate their customer experience.



The campaign spend is a bit higher than what’s been done prior, Pomerleau says, given that it’s built around going after two different audiences simultaneously. Nespresso’s media agency Wavemaker handled all the media planning and placement for both campaigns.

Since the brand came to Canada in 2015, it’s positioned itself around “the finer things,” and in 2017, even launched an “academy,” an immersive boutique in Montreal.