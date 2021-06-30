Pringles wants to score with Canadian soccer fans The Kellogg brand is bringing the fun of its global platform to a local campaign that aims to reach fans where they are.

Pringles is banging out a rhythm in order to resonate with soccer fans.

The campaign, created by Grey, is anchored by a spot based around fan rituals, showing what happens when you “up your snack game.”

The Kellogg chip brand recently became the official partner of Major League Soccer in Canada, and the creative demonstrates the team up: two pals set down to watch a match, one of whom claps a rudimentary “rally” rhythm on the table, and then a third introduces himself with marching band-style drums to take the in-game enthusiasm up several notches.

According to Kellogg Canada VP of marketing and nutrition, Christine Jakovcic, sports and snacking go hand in hand and with this new spot, it’s driving awareness of the soccer-viewing occasion – a key tentpole for the brand.

“They really want to be part of that snacking occasion during sports,” adds James Ansley, Grey Canada’s SVP, managing director and ECD, while simultaneously building on the brand’s “Unnecessary Genius” global platform, bringing its “playful and fun” approach to watching a game.

When it comes to the TV-led media mix, Ansley says that sports is the last remaining appointment television opportunity, so it was important to be where fans are, which is watching the game live.

There’s also social and online video that will be coming shortly, he says. Pringles is working with TikTok creators to promote Pringles as the snack of choice when watching sports.

And the campaign also includes OOH, with Starcom on media planning, with a national buy that includes billboards, street furniture, and “gas and go” locations.

The campaign, which Ansley says is in-line with prior efforts in terms of spending, will run until December.

In February, it was announced that Grey Canada had been briefed on several Canadian-specific Pringles projects, beginning ongoing work the agency will be doing for the local market after Grey New York had been handling all the North American business for the Kellogg’s snack brand.

Strategic Objectives handled the PR for the campaign.