McCormick brings more meaning to the fall season Big displays for Club House and French's address the need for preventing hunger at schools ahead of Thanksgiving.

McCormick is expressing gratitude for its longstanding Food Banks Canada partnership in a big way in-store.

With “Make Meals with More Meaning,” the CPG company is highlighting the importance of community support during the back-to-school and Thanksgiving seasons with large, conspicuous end-cap displays. They drive to McCormick’s microsite, where it details how the Club House and French’s brand are working with Food Banks Canada to support local communities, as well as how consumers can get involved themselves.

Since 2015, McCormick has partnered with Food Banks Canada to donate approximately 11 million meals to the organization.

Linda Ko, senior product manager at McCormick, says that this year, the company is donating the equivalent of 800,000 meals, a figure that is being called out in the displays to raise awareness of the need to provide immediate relief and prevent hunger.

“Make Meals with More Meaning,” Ko says, “means that in cooking with Club House and French’s, you’re helping to not only enhance the flavour of your dish, but also to support our partnership.”

The shopper elements also have a “cook with us” solicitation.

According to Ko, the trend of cooking more from home is ongoing, with home cooks exploring new cooking techniques and embracing a bit more creativity. They are paying attention to the ingredients used while cooking, she says, and in addition, are looking for convenient meals that are easy to prepare and to use products that make cooking easier.

The “More Meaning” work also ties into McCormicks’ “After the Bell” program to support children facing hunger, part of a CSR positioning around envisioning a Canada “where no one goes hungry.”

The campaign is running at major Canadian retailers until Oct. 12. To drive greater awareness, it’s also being supported on digital and social platforms nationally.

In April, during the height of the pandemic, the company’s French’s and Club House brands prepared a “Thank You Front Line Workers” video, posted across its social channels, showcasing the important work being done by food bank workers, as well as Food Banks Canada’s efforts to support them. Its “Buying Local” campaigns have also called out these CSR initiatives.

McCormick worked with Edge Marketing to develop the “Make Meals with More Meaning,” program. North Strategic assisted with the public relations.