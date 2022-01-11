Mondelez Canada has a new president Karla Schlieper joins from the company's Latin American arm to succeed a departing Martin Parent.

Mondelez International has appointed of Karla Schlieper as its new president in Canada, effective Jan. 17.

Schlieper was most recently Mondelez’s president for the Latin American Cone region (covering Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay), a role she held since 2019. During that time, the company says she played “an important role” in the implementation of a new operating model in Latin America and led “a substantial turnaround” of its business.

That track record is what Glen Walter, EVP and president for Mondelez North America, hopes Schlieper will bring to the company’s plans for growth and category leadership, according to a statement from the company.



Schlieper will be succeeding Martin Parent, who will be leaving the organization this month following a transition of duties. Walter also thanked Parent for his tenure and his leadership of Canadian operations, including “his role in advancing our snacking ambition and prioritizing the health and safety of our people and business during a very challenging time.”

After Parent joined the company from a VP of marketing role at Cadbury in 2019, he told strategy his vision for Mondelēz was “to be the powerhouse of snacking in Canada.”

Over recent years, the company reports its Mondelez Canada business has established a strong snacking vision and focused on being a preferred partner to customers. For example, the CPG has been looking for ways to bring its candy brands into different occasions throughout the year and to get a bigger share of the holidays.

