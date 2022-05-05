Sephora Canada hires Allison Litzinger to lead marketing The former HBC marketer will lead the beauty retailer's marketing programs and drive new client growth.

Sephora Canada is bringing on former HBC exec Allison Litzinger as its new SVP of marketing.

In her new role, Litzinger will oversee the Sephora Canada marketing team and lead its marketing strategy, reporting directly to Gregory Bruyer, SVP and general manager of Sephora Canada. That entails developing innovative and impactful marketing programs grounded in data insights, consumer and market research, to drive awareness of the brand’s offering and establish new client growth.

Litzinger replaces Deborah Neff, who held the marketing leadership position at Sephora Canada for nearly six years. Neff was instrumental in developing Sephora’s “We Belong to Something Beautiful” brand platform, which took a more inclusive approach to beauty marketing and celebrated occasions such as Diwali, National Indigenous History Month, Lunar New Year and, most recently, Mother’s Day.

Litzinger’s previous role was VP of marketing, brand, customer and loyalty at Hudson’s Bay Company, a post she held for three and a half years. At the retailer, she was responsible for brand strategy, sponsorships and marketing, consumer and market insights and was responsible for growing the retailer’s customer base and adding colour to HBC’s rewards program.

Sephora recently announced it’s opening its latest retail location in the Hamilton area, its 37th location in Ontario and 87th in Canada.