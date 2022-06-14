Moosehead goes after the beer leagues instead of the major leagues The brewer gives rec teams a shot at corporate sponsorship in the biggest campaign to date for its Radler.

Moosehead is offering local sports teams the chance to score a corporate sponsorship to promote its Radler this summer.

Rec teams can apply to take on the identity of one of eight raddler-inspired teams, like the Thirst Trappers and Slugger Chuggers. They’ll receive free team swag and post-game refreshments, as well as Moosehead providing $1000 to cover league fees for their next season of play.

While beer leagues are typically associated with hockey and baseball, teams from a variety of Canadian adult league sports of all stripes can apply to get the official Team Refresh corporate sponsorship.

“Lots of times, team sponsorships are focused on the big leagues, so we really wanted to show local Canadian athletes they don’t need to play in the big leagues to nab a sponsorship from us,” says Sarah Smith, Moosehead’s brand manager.

She adds that Ontario is the primary market for this campaign, as the brand is already very well known in Atlantic Canada. Moosehead is open to sponsoring a team from any province, but this year, with the new messaging and target, is a bit of a test case before it can hopefully expand.

The positioning is around Radler being a thirst quenching reward for an active summer, Smith explains. According to consumer research, a radler is top of mind choice to satisfy cravings, she says, and the typical Radler consumer is busy and active.

Moosehead first launched its Raddler in 2014, but this is the first year it is getting major ad dollars behind it, with Smith describing it as the biggest campaign Moosehead has ever done for the product line.

Team Refresh is the second Moosehead campaign developed by Conflict. the brewer’s AOR. The agency’s first campaign, for Moosehead’s flagship lager, had a similar, humble approach, giving away personalized beer cans to people for small but important accomplishments.

The integrated campaign will include social media and media relations, with PR for the campaign handled by Craft Public Relations, and Media Experts leading media buying – focusing on Facebook and Instagram sponsored media.