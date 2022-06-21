Cannes 2022: BBDO Canada takes a Gold Lion in Design The Festival's four Craft-focused categories brought wins for eight Canadian agencies.

The four categories that make up Cannes Lions’ Craft track brought 10 more Lions to Canadian agencies, led by a Gold Lion in Design for BBDO Canada.

Created for the Canadian Paralympic Committee, the “Para Expansion Pack” was a set of 3D printing instructions for 11 Lego pieces that would add representation for different disabilities, as well as for nine Paralympic sports.

The Design Lions also brought a Silver for Rethink and its rebrand of the National Magazine Awards. The design work aimed to capture a wide breadth of topics and publications by distilling the medium of the magazine down to its simplest form: its spine. The minimalist approach was used across ads for the awards, within the awards annual, on merchandise and on its website. Rethink also won two Bronze Lions for Fondation Émergence’s “Colours of Pride,” one in Design and the other in Industry Craft.

Zulu Alpha Kilo also added a Bronze Lion in Design to the tally for “Tough Turban.” FCB Canada won Bronze for its “Dream Drop” merch line for OLG, as did Sid Lee for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Circular Design for Fashion” book.

The Design Grand Prix went to FCB Lisbon for “Portuguese (Re)constitution.” The campaign for Penguin Random House Books turned the country’s previous fascist constitution over to a team of poets along with blue pencils (a symbol of oppression during the fascist government’s reign), who blacked out its words to create poems. The books were distributed to schools to teach children about the country’s history.

In Digital Craft, Jam3 won a Silver Lion for its work promoting Adidas’ Ozworld collection of sneakers, which it did with a platform that allowed people to create highly stylized metaverse avatars decked out in the brand’s gear.

Performance Art also won a Silver Digital Craft Lion for its work on Black & Abroad’s “Black Elevation Map,” an online travel planning site that uses things like population data, historical markers, Black-owned businesses and social media activity, and visualizes it as points of interest on a dynamic, searchable elevation map for Black travellers.

The Digital Craft Grand Prix went to Virtue Worldwide for Polycam and Unesco’s “Backup Ukraine” campaign, which used various forms of 3D technology to digitally preserve historical sites at risk of destruction during war.

In Film Craft, White Ribbon’s “Day After Day” was recognized with a Bronze Lion for its achievements in Sound Design. Creative agency Bensimon Byrne worked with audio studio Berkeley on the spot’s sound design.

The Film Craft Grand Prix went to Serviceplan Germany for “The Wish.” Created for supermarket chain Penny’s, the holiday spot revolves around a mother and son and wish for the latter to “get his youth back” after nearly two years of the pandemic.

Finally, the Industry Craft Grand Prix was awarded to AMV BBDO’s “Hope Reef” for Sheba Pet. The pet food brand’s campaign was the start of a project to restore coral reefs – including one that was done in a way that it spelled the word “hope” so large it could be seen on Google Earth.

Design

Gold

BBDO Toronto

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “Para Expansion Pack”

Infant Products, Toys & Educational Product

Silver

Rethink

National Magazine Awards, “National Magazine Awards”

Rebrand/Refresh of an Existing Brand

Bronze

FCB Canada

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Promotional Item Design

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

Rethink

Fondation Émergence, “Colours of Pride”

Special Editions & Bespoke Items



Partners: Grayson Music

Sid Lee

Ellen MacArthur Foundation, “Circular Design For Fashion”

Books

Partners: M&H, Seacourt Printing

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”

Special Editions & Bespoke Items



Partners: Zulubot, Select PR, Nelson Connects, Spark Innovations

Digital Craft

Silver

Jam3

Adidas, “Adidas Ozworld”

New Realities

Performance Art

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Data Visualization

Film Craft

Bronze

White Ribbon, “Day After Day”

Sound Design

Partners: Untitled Films, Alter Ego, Berkeley, Fort York VFX, Rooster Post Production, Jigsaw Casting

Industry Craft

Bronze

Fondation Émergence, “Colours of Pride”

Print & Publishing



Partners: Grayson Music