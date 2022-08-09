In Brief: Craft adds three new clients, hires four Plus, Bob picks up some new business in Quebec.

Craft PR adds new clients, talent

Toronto-based agency Craft PR has added four new members to its team to help service three new assignments.

The agency has been named the PR AOR for Guinness World Records and will lead media and influencer relations for the record-keeper’s Fall release of its 2023 annual publication.

Craft has also assumed PR AOR responsibilities for Montreal’s Globe Electric and will work with the energy company to promote its line-up of lighting, smart home and electrical products.

Finally, the agency has picked up a new assignment from Fika Cannabis, an Ontario-based retailer that aims to offer “elevated cannabis shopping experiences” at its 16 locations across the province. Craft will provide publicity and influencer relations support for upcoming store openings.

“It’s been another exciting year of growth at Craft, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with these absolutely incredible brands,” said Lisa Pasquin, founder and president of the agency. “These are three unique companies in three unique industries – but they all have incredible stories to share.”

To help share those stories and handle the organic growth of existing clients, Craft has brought on four new members to its account team: Bri Bijman as senior account manager, Emily Keen as account executive and Jess Anderson and Eloise Gilbert as account coordinators.

Bob picks up two new clients

Montreal creative agency Bob has won two new assignments with a regional automotive dealership and one of Canada’s largest agri-food players.

The first of the new assignments is with Cité Deragon, which has tapped Bob to help develop its brand image and clearly communicate its role and objectives across its various brands, which include Ford and Honda dealerships. The mandate specifically tasks Bob to help the auto dealer develop its narrative and visual brand identities.

Bob’s shopper department, meanwhile, has scored a big win in a partnership with Grupo Bimbo, which owns the Dempsters, Vachon, Villagio and Takis brands, among others.

The agency has been tasked with developing the company’s back-to-school campaign, which is expected to launch at Metro in September.