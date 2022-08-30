Corner Office Shifts: Mercedes-Benz names new Canadian president and CEO Plus, Mary Brown's picks its CFO to lead Fat Bastard.

A new president and CEO set to take over at Mercedes-Benz Canada

Andreas Tetzloff will take over leadership of Mercedes-Benz Canada on Oct. 1.

As president and CEO, Tetzloff will assume responsibility for Mercedes-Benz’ activities in Canada, including passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and vans. He will also lead the company’s 250 employees and network of 59 dealerships.

He will be taking over the role from Eva Wiese, who has been tapped as managing director of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions, the automaker’s global accessories, parts and technology division. She was previously named president and CEO in March 2021.

Tetzloff has been with Mercedes-Benz since 1992. In 2019, he took over as sales director for Rhine-Main, the largest sales region in Germany, before taking over leadership of Mercedes-Benz Russia in March 2022.

Ipsos CEO Gary Bennewies to retire

Gary Bennewies is retiring a as CEO of Ipsos Canada after 37 years in market research in various leadership roles.

Bennewies has had a long and varied career at Ipsos, starting in 1985 with Angus Reid, a research company he helped grow and then sell to Ipsos. He served twice as country manager for Canada and in between as Ipsos’ chief talent officer.

In Canada, he made a substantial contribution to business success, including the integration of Ipsos Reid, NPD, Tandemar, Camelford Graham and other companies to ultimately create what Ipsos is in Canada today. Bennewies also helped to shape the Canadian market research industry as chair of the Canadian Research Insights Council.

In addition to continuing Ipsos’ market research in areas like consumer preference and media consumption, Bennewies’ tenure as CEO also included the launch of Iris, a mobile-first, cross-media measurement tool created in partnership with Vividata that layered digital behaviour data over qualitative and quantitative survey data.

While a formal search for his replacement takes place, Cynthia Pachovski will take over as interim CEO of Ipsos Canada on Sept. 1. She will also continue in her current role as president, market strategy and understanding (MSU) in Canada.

Prior to re-joining Ipsos two years ago, Pachovski led the Nielsen Consumer Insights and the Nielsen Media Digital Divisions in Canada. Before joining Nielsen, Cynthia supported Ipsos as general manager of the French overseas territories from 2007 to 2012. In this role, she built teams in multiple markets, led the development of research solutions and deployed international client services.

Mary Brown’s sends its CFO to helm Fat Bastard Burrito

Sean Bell has been named president of Fat Bastard Burrito, making the move from the QSR’s new owner, Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters.

Bell joined Mary Brown’s in 2018 as its chief financial officer, coming off of seven years in the same role at The Works Gourmet Burger Bistro, which he also co-founded and eventually sold to MTY. According to Mary Brown’s, he played a key role in closing the deal to acquire Fat Bastard Burrito back in June, and also led the company’s finance, IT, risk management, people & culture, procurement and culinary functions. He has been one of the lead contacts for the brand’s franchisee advisory committee.

Bell says he plans to chart Fat Bastard on a path towards category leadership, starting with using the infrastructure, vendor partnerships, franchisees and new systems from Mary Brown’s to expand outside of Ontario.

Featured image courtesty Mercedes-Benz Canada.