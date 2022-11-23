Cadbury hopes its vegan bars take root in Canada Made from almonds instead of milk, the CPG tasted success with the bar in the U.K.

Mondelēz International is bringing vegan Cadbury Plant Bars to Canada, available at retailers nationwide in Chocolatey Smooth and Salted Caramel flavours.

Denis Davydov, brand manager for Mondelēz International Canada, tells strategy that since the launch of the Cadbury Plant Bar in the U.K., there has been interest in this product here as well.

“Flexitarian lifestyles are on the rise and Cadbury recognized this need wanted to give Canadians the option for a plant-based chocolatey treat,” Davydov notes, adding that brand fans have indicated that they were looking for ways to reduce milk consumption and have more choice, including flagship flavour Chocolatey smooth and Salted Caramel, one of the top flavours growing in popularity.

“The Plant Bar perfectly complements the portfolio and expands the bandwidth of the Cadbury brand reach,” Davydov says, adding that the bar was crafted to provide the best non-dairy choice for consumers who are looking for a moment of indulgence.

Plant Bars will be displayed on custom floor stands, clip strips and multiple other permanent and temporary tools to attract shopper attention in-store.

The focal points of the pack, developed in collaboration with Marks and Bulletproof creative agencies, is that this is a Cadbury product made with almonds instead of milk. The bars are registered with the Vegan Society of the U.K. and meet their high standards of quality, the brand says, and the organization is allowing the use of its logo on the packaging (see, above).

Last January, Cadbury Dairy Milk put cocoa at the forefront of its first major design overhaul in 50 years, highlighting its longstanding commitment to sustainability.

For its newest innovation, the upper right hand green Cocoa Life insignia remains a prominent design feature. The global parent recently announced that it is doubling down on its commitment to Cocoa Life – through which the cocoa it uses is verified to be sustainable by third-parties – with a $600 million investment. This is to increase the number of cocoa farming households reaching a living income, enhance child protection systems and seek no deforestation on Cocoa Life farms.