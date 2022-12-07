Air Canada touts its environmental bona fides

Air Canada is launching a new campaign to tell the story about how it aims to minimize its environmental impact.

In its “Leave Less and Do More” campaign, the camera follows Chloe, a young environmentally conscious traveler who rides a bike to the beach, recycles and “tries her best to be nice to the planet while she discovers it.”

“We chose an action-forward, environmentally conscious traveler as the focus of our campaign because we believe this approach helps communicate that as we make good on our promise to leave less and do more, we are all on the same journey,” says Andrew Shibata, Air Canada’s VP of brand.

The carbon footprint of air travel is major hurdle for the industry, as between 2.5% to 5% of total global CO2 emissions are attributable to aviation, but options like electrification are not as realistic an option as in other fossil fuel-reliant sectors, like automotive or transport (a battery big enough to power an airplane, most experts agree, would be too heavy to ever get off the ground).

But Shibata says Air Canada is actively integrating environmental considerations into business activities, as environmental sustainability and considerations are increasingly important to its customers. That includes more sustainable forms of aviation fuel, carbon capture technology and hybrid aircraft that can at least reduce their use of fossil fuels.

“There is a lot to say in a 30-second commercial, and rather than condense technical points in too short a time frame, we prefer to inform [people] that they can be confident we are doing what needs to be done to achieve net-zero which is the approved industry target,” he adds.

Shibata tells strategy that everything Air Canada does, whether it’s CSR, brand, sponsorship or offer-based initiatives, comes from the brand’s overall approach of making air travel a “little more Canadian,” by showcasing the alignment between its customers’ values and Air Canada’s.

“Brand campaign, sponsorship work and even our holiday and leisure vacation campaigns, all explore different dimensions of leaning into our brand values” Shibata says.

Air Canada is “making a substantial investment in digital media” to build awareness and is targeted to all Canadian travelers, Shibata says. Both 15- and 30-second versions of the spot will air as OLV on social and digital channels, as well as on Air Canada’s own social media channels.

The Air Canada media desk handled all digital media buys. Weber Shandwick is providing PR support.