Circle K hopes to score with a private label giveaway

Circle K is enticing hockey fans with a chance to win a “Hockey Bag of Chips” in a giveaway for its private label brand.

The receptacle, nearly the size of an actual hockey bag, is full of the C-channel retailer’s All Dressed private label chips. It’s made from some of the same packaging materials, is reinforced and features a resealable closure to lock-in freshness.

The hockey bag is up for grabs as a grand prize in Circle K’s “Drink. Snack. Score,” the latest in a series of online games the retailer runs throughout the year, which has included, for example, shooting pucks at a goal for gift cards and hockey tickets. “Rock, Paper, Prizes,” a variant on rock, paper, scissors, was a game linked to celebrities such as retired MMA fighter Georges St Pierre.

“All hockey fans have something in common – eating chips while watching their team,” says Alexis Caron-Côté, CD at Taxi Montreal, which created the campaign. And like hockey, “All Dressed” is a potato chip flavour inextricably linked to Canada, so the pairing made strategic sense.

The “Drink. Snack. Score.” program is in its third year, according to Alissa Woo, marketing director for Circle K. “Year-over-year we put in new additions, evolve the games and make it fun, and this year with the hockey bag of chips, we wanted to create PR-related hype,” Woo notes.

The game is meant to appeal to any target and Circle K is seeing immediate results in terms of engagement. Woo says it’s hoping it will boost frequency of visits and that this kind of contesting is a great way to engage with the brand in a fun way and trial associated products. Other recent prizing activity has been linked to BioSteel, Bang Energy Drinks, PepsiCo and Circle K’s private label offerings, like sour candy.

According to Woo, its private label provides value to customers, especially in a hyper-inflation environment. “Consumers are looking for value and equal or better quality at the same price,” she says.

Taxi created the master visuals to create a holistic campaign. Mediacom handled the buy. Circle K is using a 360-degree approach to spread the word about its games, including in store messages and digital, as well as it’s own communication channels. Woo says having in-store helps customers complete the customer journey and reinforces the messages.