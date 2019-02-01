Bubly aims for big awareness PepsiCo wants more Canadians to know about its new sparkling water brand by enlisting Michael Buble in a Super Bowl spot.

PepsiCo’s Bubly brand is making a major push for awareness this week, enlisting a high-profile singer for a Super Bowl spot running across North America.

In mid-January, the sparkling water brand launched a teaser for its foray into Super Bowl advertising, featuring Canadian crooner Michael Bublé sitting on the floor of a store next to a fridge full of Bubly, solemnly changing each can to instead read “Bublé.”

The full “Bublé vs. Bubly” spot will air during both the Canadian and U.S. broadcasts of the Super Bowl on Sunday, but it also debuted online and on Bubly’s social channels this week.

Bubly launched last year, as part of an effort by PepsiCo to capitalize on the growing trend in sparkling water and compete with market-leading brand La Croix. Lourdes Seminario, director of marketing for the hydration portfolio at PepsiCo Canada, says the creative itself is meant to tap into a fun, playful attitude that, up to this point, has mostly been communicated through Bubly’s branding and packaging. Each flavour has a different smile on the package, for example, and has cheerful greetings like “wow!” and “voila!” under the tab.

But, as a new brand, Seminario says the goal is to drive awareness, hence the decision to bring that brand voice to a platform like the Super Bowl, and enlist a high-profile spokesperson recognizable to Canadians.

“There are a lot of upsides to gaining awareness with the Super Bowl ads,” Seminario says. “We want people everywhere to crack a smile, and we knew that Bublé was the perfect person to help people do that.”

Seminario adds that the brand position reflects its target, who are “looking for products that remind them that life is meant to be enjoyed” and “naturally infuse playfulness throughout their daily lives.”

PepsiCo worked with GS&P to create the campaign, while the Canadian rollout is being handled by BBDO on creative, OMD on media and Praxis on PR locally.