Corner Office Shifts: Mondelez, Destination Canada and more A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Mondelez appoints president of new Canadian business unit

Mondelez International has a new Canadian business unit, and it’s tapped Martin Parent to lead operations as president of Mondelez Canada. Parent moved into the role on March 26, taking ownership of the company’s nine local offices and reporting to Glen Walter, EVP and president of Mondelez North America. He will be based out of Toronto.

Parent is a veteran of the food and confectionery industries. He was most recently president and CEO of Canadian yogurt manufacturer, Ultima Foods. He also has prior experience as general manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Mars and worked for Cadbury in Canada, Australia and South-East Asia from 2003 to 2010.

Destination Canada names interim CMO

Following the departure of SVP and CMO Jon Mamela in January (who moved into the same role at Tourism Toronto), Destination Canada has named Gloria Loree to succeed him as acting CMO. Loree has been with Destination Canada since 2006 and has held various marketing roles, including VP of global marketing and executive director of global marketing and communications.

As acting CMO, she oversees all of Destination Canada’s marketing activities, including the development of its marketing plans and strategies.

Ray Gracewood becomes SVP marketing at Organigram amid senior leadership changes

New Brunswick-based licensed producer Organigram has announced a number of leadership changes that include the naming of a marketing lead. This week, the cannabis co appointed strategy and operations consultant James Cavanagh as chief of staff, based in Toronto. The move addresses the need for “consistently applying discipline and processes to how we grow,” which CEO Greg Engel described as being the company’s biggest current challenge.

That appointment was accompanied by the naming of Ray Gracewood, former CCO, as SVP of marketing communications. He will oversee both medical and adult recreational brands and lead corporate communications. It’s a new role for Organigram, as Gracewood previously held marketing and sales duties under his remit as CCO.

In a release, the company also announced the exits of chief legal officer Mike Tripp and international division president Guillermo Delmonte, as well as the arrival of a new plant manager and director of human resources.