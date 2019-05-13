ConAgra launches online recipe hub The CPG company is answering consumer demand for meal inspiration with recipes utilizing all of its food brands.

ConAgra is hoping the Canadian adaptation of the “ReadySetEat” platform drives signups and engagement with recipe tie-ins to its full range of brands.

The website features recipe collections using ingredients from across the company’s portfolio of food brands, organized according to meal type, main ingredients, cooking methods, region, holiday and season.

ReadySetEat was launched in April as a platform to address consumer questions about meal solutions. According to Kelly Miller, associate director of digital and e-commerce at Conagra Brands Canada, the company was inspired by the engagement it had received on its own photos and videos posted on social media, convincing it to create a central hub for those recipes and meal ideas.

The brand’s analytics show that its consumers were searching for things like “easy meal recipes” and “Easter food ideas,” Miller says, and the brand wanted to provide everyday solutions to these problems. While first created in the U.S., the Canadian site was adapted to reflect different consumer taste preferences, such as emphasizing more regional cuisines.

“We are always interested in showing up where people are active and looking,” says Miller, who says the site is targeting a cooking-friendly audience and aspiring home chefs by integrating it with Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. “We want to really reach people when they are looking for ideas and to hit them when they are on that search,” Miller says. Pinterest, she says, is a great example of where people are going, and looking for new meal and cooking ideas all the time. Miller says that each social platform provides something different for foodies, and there is opportunity for the brand to leverage its photography, for example, to direct users to more detailed meal experiences at ReadySetEat.

Miller says that ConAgra focused on cooking-friendly brands on the new site, like VH sauce – a common cooking ingredient for Asian-styled stir fries – and Hunt’s – because of the frequency consumers search for tomato-based recipes. Miller tells strategy that it tried to incorporate all of its brands in one form of another on the site, such as offering Orville Redenbacher popcorn as an alternative to French fries as a burger side.

The site is also not overtly branded. ConAgra’s masterbrand (which might not be highly recognizeable to the regular Canadian consumer) does not appear at all on the site, with individual recipe pages featuring a small piece of creative for products that are used.

“Our ultimate goal is to get users engaged,” Miller says. The site has a feature that will also allow users to sign up to receive content based on recipes they’ve previously saved, with an e-newsletter option offering things like coupons coming in the near future.

The brand developed the platform with agencies Possible and Grey.