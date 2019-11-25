FCB/Six and Zulu Alpha Kilo win big at CMA Awards FCB Canada, Rethink and Cossette were also among the top winners at Friday's gala.

FCB/Six has found itself sitting at the top of another award show following the Canadian Marketing Association Awards on Friday.

The agency won the Best of the Best designation for “Go Back To Africa,” a campaign for travel company Black & Abroad that used data and personalized marketing to combat online racism and improve the representation of Black people in tourism marketing.

Overall, FCB/Six won five Golds for Black & Abroad as well as CIBC, while sister agency FCB Canada won five Golds of its own for campaigns for Fountain Tire and BMW.

The most Golds by an individual agency went to Zulu Alpha Kilo, which won six for clients including the Association of Registered Graphic Designers, Consonant Skincare, SingleCut Beersmiths and Interac. Other agencies with a strong showing at the gala included Cossette (which won five Golds for its work with SickKids, including the Top Cause award) and Rethink (which won four Golds for work with IKEA and Greenpeace).

FCB/Six’s “Go Back To Africa” campaign also won the Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award. Other special awards given out at the gala included the Facebook Mobile Marketing Award, given to Sobeys and UM Canada for “Sobeys Global First Video Flyer”; the Snapchat AR Marketing Award, given to Belairdirect and PHD for “The Real Fan” campaign; and the Cannabis Marketing Award, given to cannabis sampling company A Higher Level of Thought for their “Cannabis Curation Committee” campaign.

Marketer of the Year honours for 2019 were given to Antoinette Benoit, SVP and CMO at McDonald’s Canada. Benoit was recognized for her work on campaigns such as “Is It Still a Big Mac?,” “Big Mac x Bacon” and “Follow the Arches,” as well as the fact that marketing ROI at McDonald’s Canada has increased by 33% over the last three years and Canada is now one of McDonald’s top performing markets in the world.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Stephen Brown, CEO of Fuse. Brown was recognized for a career that spans nearly three decades – working for clients including CIBC, GE, Cashmere and the Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games – as well as launching Fuse in 2003, which has now grown to over 100 employees.

The full list of winners can be found on the CMA website.