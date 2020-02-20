Why Casey House created new episodes of Friends and The Office The re-edited episodes aim to give more reach to the non-profit's mission of breaking through stigma of HIV/AIDS.

Casey House is using pop culture and TV shows like Friends and The Office to continue its mission to educate and normalize the issue of HIV/AIDS.

“People can see it for what it is now and how far we have come. HIV/AIDS is a manageable disease, it is no longer a death sentence like it once was,” says Joanne Simons, CEO of Casey House. “How we treat HIV has come a long way, but how we treat people with HIV hasn’t.”

This campaign, which is primarily online and consists of a social media plan, is the bi-product of Casey House – with the help of agencies Bensimon Byrne, Narrative and OneMethod – poring over hundreds of hours of Friends and The Office to create two new episodes by re-editing them. One shows Joey’s ignorance when Chandler reveals he has HIV and the other shows a toxic work environment when Oscar tells people at work he’s living with the disease.

“While we may be diverse, and unique in so many ways, pop culture has the ability to unite us,” says Joseph Bonnici, partner and executive creative director at Bensimon Byrne. “Both Friends and The Office have stood the test of time, are gaining new audiences by the day and are universally enjoyed around the globe. Our goal with this campaign is to educate, inform and create more understanding of HIV/AIDS today.”

Bonnici adds that the target for this campaign is “everyone,” a “global multi-generational audience” – which is also why it went with a digital campaign, as opposed to the Toronto-based experiential campaigns the agency has created for Casey House in the past. He also notes that both of these shows cross generations of Baby Boomers, Gen Xer’s, Millennials, and their children. Even though the agency didn’t reach out for permission to use the footage, the hope is that the message and intent of the campaign will prevent any backlash.

While the new campaign gets away from its “hands-on” approach of past years, Simons notes that it still fits the brand positioning Casey House has set through previous initiatives, like helping open an eatery and spa staffed by HIV-positive people.

“Casey House was founded on activism and it continues to embrace its activist roots worldwide,” she says. “Each year we take bold step forwards to eradicate stigma and this year is no exception.”

There videos are hosted on the “Smash Stigma” official website, along with videos in the new “Untold Stories of Stigma” branded documentary series, which interviews people about their experiences with HIV/AIDS, providing a “real-life” look at stigma to round out the fictional accounts in the re-edited episodes. The campaign also includes PR, influencer outreach and paid social media across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Wattpad.