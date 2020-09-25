Sid Lee wins big at first Idea Awards
The agency won four Best in Discipline awards at the recently-amalgamated, cross-discipline show recognizing the best work in Quebec.
Sid Lee is standing tall in Quebec’s advertising industry, winning four out of six Best of Discipline awards at last night’s inaugural Idea Awards.
This is the first edition of the Idea Awards, created by the A2C after combining five previously separate awards programs and making their respective focuses its own category: Crea (advertising), Boomerang (digital and technology), Strat (business effectiveness and strategy), Grafika (design) and Prix Media (media).
Sid Lee won four of the six Best of Discipline Awards (as well as 18 Gold medals), with the remaining two going to Cossette (7 Gold) and Touche (3 Gold).
Lg2 took home an impressive 15 Gold wins, with Rethink, FCB Montreal, Tam-Tam\TBWA, Locomotive and Wedge also winning multiple Golds.
In Advertising, it took the top prize for “Texto de trop” for the City of Montreal’s Vision Zéro project, which created an interactive art exhibit featuring models of mangled cars in real distracted driving campaigns. Each display had an airbag with the text that caused the accident printed on it, and if viewers sent the same text message to the phone number on the car, they would receive a phone call from the victim or family member describing the long-term impact of the accident.
The agency also won the Digital and Technology Best of Discipline for “Fact Avalanche” with non-profit Protect our Winters. For the campaign, it created a tool that detected when a prominent figure tweeted something that denied the realities of climate change, sending participants a notification so they could respond and correct them.
In Design, the agency won the top prize for CN’s 100th anniversary campaign, which involved a number of elements, including an exhibit that was shipped across 14 cities, as well as a canvas-bound book that detailed CN’s 100-year historical contributions, peppered with train-inspired graphical elements. The campaign previously won Design Best of Show at this year’s Marketing Awards.
The Best of Discipline in Craft was shared between Sid Lee, VFX house Studios Mathematic and music agency Circonflex, who were production partners on IGA’s “Inséparables” campaign. Last year’s holiday campaign from the Quebec grocer featured an animated short film that delved deeper into people’s emotional connection with food, telling the story of two children who grew up sharing their lunches together.
In Business Results and Strategy, Cossette took Best of Discipline for “Vachon vs. Vachon,” a campaign that used a range of tactics to get consumers to pledge their support for their favourite snack cake from the Bimbo brand.
In Media, Touche! won Best of Discipline for the Quebec Dairy Farmers’ “Télaitroman” campaign. The branded content series – created in partnership with Lg2 – enlisted a number of well-known Quebec actors to play out the lives of a family of dairy farmers in a soap opera. For the media plan, Touche! modelled it after that of a daily TV series, rolling out each episode during prime time to drive engagement.
More than 450 awards were given out over the course of the virtual award show. The Best of Discipline and Gold winners can be found below, with the full list available on the Idea Awards website.
Sid Lee: 4 Best of Discipline, 18 Gold
Advertising: Best of Discipline, 7 Gold
Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”
Film – Services (Single)
City of Montreal – Vision Zero, “Texto de trop”
Best of Discipline – Advertising
Brand Activation
Fondation pour l’alphabétisation, “Lire, ça rapporte”
Radio – Not-for-profit
IGA, “Inséparables”
Film – Retail (Single)
IGA, “Oublie pas tes sacs”
Radio – Single
Protect Our Winters Canada, “Fact Avalanche”
Digital – Not-for-profit
Technological creativity
Craft: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold
Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”
Direction
IGA, “Inséparables”
Animation and special effects
Best in Discipline – Craft
Music
Design: Best of Discipline, 2 Gold
CN, “CN100″
Best of Discipline – Design
Book
Identity System
Business Results and Strategy: 2 Gold
IGA, “La collation du Père Noël”
Seasonal or ad hoc strategy
Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec0, “#TuDevraisAcheterUn649″
Long-term success
Digital and Technology: Best of Discipline, 4 Gold
City of Montreal – Vision Zero, “Texto de trop”
Interactive interface other than web or mobile
Parkinson Québec, “Traces”
Interactive interface other than web or mobile
Protect Our Winters Canada, “Fact Avalanche”
Best of Discipline – Digital and Technology
Editorial Strategy
Social Media Strategy
Cossette: Best of Discipline, 7 Gold
Business Results and Strategy: Best of Discipline, 2 Gold
SAQ, “Faites des choix plus inspirés”
Public services
Vachon (Grupo Bimbo), “Vachon vs. Vachon”
Best of Discipline – Business Results and Strategy
Outreach and engagement
Design: 1 Gold
Destination Canada, “Une marque de 9 984 670 km2″
Rebranding
Craft: 1 Gold
Liberté, “L’Odyssée”
Cinematography
Media: 2 Gold
Dr. Clown Foundation, “Le drôle de défi”
Community Campaign
La Presse, “Nouvelle nouvelle”
Use of Signage
Digital and Technology: 1 Gold
CCM, “Le sélecteur de bâton”
Commercial interactive environment
Touche!: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold
Media: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Près de sa nature”
Use of Print Media
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Télaitroman”
Best of Discipline – Media
Use of Video
Sport Chek, “Relation amour-haine”
Use of Digital Media
Circonflex: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold
Craft: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold
IGA, “Inséparables”
Best of Discipline – Craft
Music
Studio Mathematic: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold
Craft: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold
IGA, “Inséparables”
Animation and special effects
Best of Discipline – Craft
Lg2: 15 Gold
Advertising: 12 Gold
Farnham, “Situations amères”
Print (Campaign)
Outdoor (Campaign)
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Laid pendant, lait après”
Film – Products (Single)
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Les petits fêtent en grands”
Integrated campaign
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Small talk des fêtes”
Film – Products (Campaign)
Film - Short Format
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Solide ingrédient. Solide liquide.”
Large Format Displays
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Télaitroman”
Media creativity
Maxi, “Spécial à l’année”
Integrated campaign
Préma-Québec, “Prénoms prématurés”
Display – Not-for-profit
SAAQ, “Impact”
Display – Public Service
SAAQ, “La traverse protégée”
Brand activiation
Craft: 2 Gold
Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”
Art direction
Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”
Photography
Digital and Technology: 1 Gold
La Cage (Brasserie Sportive), “415 000 nouveaux membres pour le Club Cage”
Acquisition Strategy
Rethink: 7 Gold
Advertising: 4 Gold
Fondation Émergence, “Haine mur à mur”
Brand activation
Films – Not-for-profit (Campaign)
Fondation Émergence, “Pride Flagging”
Digital – Not-for-profit
Technological creativity
Business Results and Strategy: 2 Gold
Fondation Émergence, “Signaler la cyberhomophobie”
Not-for-profit
SDC de la Petite-Italie, “Tout le monde sauf la Suède”
Small budget
Digital and Technology: 1 Gold
Fondation Émergence, “Pride Flagging”
Website or app functionality
FCB Montreal: 4 Gold
Advertising: 2 Gold
BMO, “L’échange”
Brand activation
Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”
Small budget
Craft: 1 Gold
Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”
Interpretation
Media: 1 Gold
BMO, “L’échange”
Non-standard media approach
Tam-Tam\TBWA: 3 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”
Music
Business Results and Strategy: 1 Gold
Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”
Social responsibility
Media: 1 Gold
Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”
Branded Content
Locomotive: 2 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
Pangram Pangram Foundry, “Editorial New”
Digital design
Digital and Technology: 1 Gold
Locomotive, “Website”
Website or app UX
Wedge: 2 Gold
Design: 2 Gold
EQ3, “Campagne de marque”
Brand awareness campaign
Menaud Distillerie & Brasserie, “Spiritueux”
Commercial packaging
Adviso: 1 Gold
Media: 1 Gold
Reitmans, “La réceptivité mobile pour contrer le gaspillage publicitaire”
Use of Mobile
Akufen: 1 Gold
Digital and Technology: 1 Gold
National Film Board of Canada and Dalhousie University, “Ocean School”
Website or App
Alaclair Ensemble: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”
Music
Antoine Ryan: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Liberté, “L’Odyssée”
Cinematography
BLVD: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”
Direction
Caserne: 1 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
Self-promotion, “Brasserie Caserne Brewing Co.”
Self-promotion
Catherine Renaud: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”
Interpretation
Cirque du Soleil: 1 Gold
Media: 1 Gold
Cirque du Soleil, “Alegria”
Use of mixed media over $250,000
Consulat: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”
Photography
Demande Spéciale: 1 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
MAPP MTL, “2019″
Poster
François St-Amant: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”
Direction
Geneviève Huot: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”
Art direction
Gorditos: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”
Art direction
Jungle Media: 1 Gold
Media: 1 Gold
Sollio Agriculture, “6 degrés sous l’horizon”
Use of Audio
La Corp: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”
Music
Les Enfants: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Liberté, “L’Odyssée”
Cinematography
Norther Studio: 1 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
Vinvinvin, “Bar à vin nature vinvinvin”
Identity system
Pica Magazine: 1 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
UQAM, “Campagne Anomalie/Pica Magazine 11″
University Level
Principal: 1 Gold
Design: 1 Gold
Fondation Phi pour l’art contemporain, “Yoko Ono: Liberté conquérante”
Identity system
Simon Duhamel: 1 Gold
Craft: 1 Gold
Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”
Photography