Sid Lee wins big at first Idea Awards

Sid Lee is standing tall in Quebec’s advertising industry, winning four out of six Best of Discipline awards at last night’s inaugural Idea Awards.

This is the first edition of the Idea Awards, created by the A2C after combining five previously separate awards programs and making their respective focuses its own category: Crea (advertising), Boomerang (digital and technology), Strat (business effectiveness and strategy), Grafika (design) and Prix Media (media).

Sid Lee won four of the six Best of Discipline Awards (as well as 18 Gold medals), with the remaining two going to Cossette (7 Gold) and Touche (3 Gold).

Lg2 took home an impressive 15 Gold wins, with Rethink, FCB Montreal, Tam-Tam\TBWA, Locomotive and Wedge also winning multiple Golds.

In Advertising, it took the top prize for “Texto de trop” for the City of Montreal’s Vision Zéro project, which created an interactive art exhibit featuring models of mangled cars in real distracted driving campaigns. Each display had an airbag with the text that caused the accident printed on it, and if viewers sent the same text message to the phone number on the car, they would receive a phone call from the victim or family member describing the long-term impact of the accident.

The agency also won the Digital and Technology Best of Discipline for “Fact Avalanche” with non-profit Protect our Winters. For the campaign, it created a tool that detected when a prominent figure tweeted something that denied the realities of climate change, sending participants a notification so they could respond and correct them.

In Design, the agency won the top prize for CN’s 100th anniversary campaign, which involved a number of elements, including an exhibit that was shipped across 14 cities, as well as a canvas-bound book that detailed CN’s 100-year historical contributions, peppered with train-inspired graphical elements. The campaign previously won Design Best of Show at this year’s Marketing Awards.

The Best of Discipline in Craft was shared between Sid Lee, VFX house Studios Mathematic and music agency Circonflex, who were production partners on IGA’s “Inséparables” campaign. Last year’s holiday campaign from the Quebec grocer featured an animated short film that delved deeper into people’s emotional connection with food, telling the story of two children who grew up sharing their lunches together.

In Business Results and Strategy, Cossette took Best of Discipline for “Vachon vs. Vachon,” a campaign that used a range of tactics to get consumers to pledge their support for their favourite snack cake from the Bimbo brand.

In Media, Touche! won Best of Discipline for the Quebec Dairy Farmers’ “Télaitroman” campaign. The branded content series – created in partnership with Lg2 – enlisted a number of well-known Quebec actors to play out the lives of a family of dairy farmers in a soap opera. For the media plan, Touche! modelled it after that of a daily TV series, rolling out each episode during prime time to drive engagement.

More than 450 awards were given out over the course of the virtual award show. The Best of Discipline and Gold winners can be found below, with the full list available on the Idea Awards website.

Sid Lee: 4 Best of Discipline, 18 Gold

Advertising: Best of Discipline, 7 Gold

Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”

Film – Services (Single)

City of Montreal – Vision Zero, “Texto de trop”

Best of Discipline – Advertising

Brand Activation

Fondation pour l’alphabétisation, “Lire, ça rapporte”

Radio – Not-for-profit

IGA, “Inséparables”

Film – Retail (Single)

IGA, “Oublie pas tes sacs”

Radio – Single

Protect Our Winters Canada, “Fact Avalanche”

Digital – Not-for-profit

Technological creativity

Craft: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold

Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”

Direction

IGA, “Inséparables”

Animation and special effects

Best in Discipline – Craft

Music

Design: Best of Discipline, 2 Gold

CN, “CN100″

Best of Discipline – Design

Book

Identity System

Business Results and Strategy: 2 Gold

IGA, “La collation du Père Noël”

Seasonal or ad hoc strategy

Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec0, “#TuDevraisAcheterUn649″

Long-term success

Digital and Technology: Best of Discipline, 4 Gold

City of Montreal – Vision Zero, “Texto de trop”

Interactive interface other than web or mobile

Parkinson Québec, “Traces”

Interactive interface other than web or mobile

Protect Our Winters Canada, “Fact Avalanche”

Best of Discipline – Digital and Technology

Editorial Strategy

Social Media Strategy

Cossette: Best of Discipline, 7 Gold

Business Results and Strategy: Best of Discipline, 2 Gold

SAQ, “Faites des choix plus inspirés”

Public services

Vachon (Grupo Bimbo), “Vachon vs. Vachon”

Best of Discipline – Business Results and Strategy

Outreach and engagement

Design: 1 Gold

Destination Canada, “Une marque de 9 984 670 km2″

Rebranding

Craft: 1 Gold

Liberté, “L’Odyssée”

Cinematography

Media: 2 Gold

Dr. Clown Foundation, “Le drôle de défi”

Community Campaign

La Presse, “Nouvelle nouvelle”

Use of Signage

Digital and Technology: 1 Gold

CCM, “Le sélecteur de bâton”

Commercial interactive environment

Touche!: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold

Media: Best of Discipline, 3 Gold

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Près de sa nature”

Use of Print Media

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Télaitroman”

Best of Discipline – Media

Use of Video

Sport Chek, “Relation amour-haine”

Use of Digital Media

Circonflex: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold

Craft: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold

IGA, “Inséparables”

Best of Discipline – Craft

Music

Studio Mathematic: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold

Craft: Best of Discipline, 1 Gold

IGA, “Inséparables”

Animation and special effects

Best of Discipline – Craft

Lg2: 15 Gold

Advertising: 12 Gold

Farnham, “Situations amères”

Print (Campaign)

Outdoor (Campaign)

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Laid pendant, lait après”

Film – Products (Single)

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Les petits fêtent en grands”

Integrated campaign

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Small talk des fêtes”

Film – Products (Campaign)

Film - Short Format



Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Solide ingrédient. Solide liquide.”

Large Format Displays

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, “Télaitroman”

Media creativity

Maxi, “Spécial à l’année”

Integrated campaign

Préma-Québec, “Prénoms prématurés”

Display – Not-for-profit

SAAQ, “Impact”

Display – Public Service

SAAQ, “La traverse protégée”

Brand activiation

Craft: 2 Gold

Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”

Art direction

Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”

Photography

Digital and Technology: 1 Gold

La Cage (Brasserie Sportive), “415 000 nouveaux membres pour le Club Cage”

Acquisition Strategy

Rethink: 7 Gold

Advertising: 4 Gold

Fondation Émergence, “Haine mur à mur”

Brand activation

Films – Not-for-profit (Campaign)

Fondation Émergence, “Pride Flagging”

Digital – Not-for-profit

Technological creativity

Business Results and Strategy: 2 Gold

Fondation Émergence, “Signaler la cyberhomophobie”

Not-for-profit

SDC de la Petite-Italie, “Tout le monde sauf la Suède”

Small budget

Digital and Technology: 1 Gold

Fondation Émergence, “Pride Flagging”

Website or app functionality

FCB Montreal: 4 Gold

Advertising: 2 Gold

BMO, “L’échange”

Brand activation

Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”

Small budget

Craft: 1 Gold

Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”

Interpretation

Media: 1 Gold

BMO, “L’échange”

Non-standard media approach

Tam-Tam\TBWA: 3 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”

Music

Business Results and Strategy: 1 Gold

Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”

Social responsibility

Media: 1 Gold

Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”

Branded Content

Locomotive: 2 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

Pangram Pangram Foundry, “Editorial New”

Digital design

Digital and Technology: 1 Gold

Locomotive, “Website”

Website or app UX

Wedge: 2 Gold

Design: 2 Gold

EQ3, “Campagne de marque”

Brand awareness campaign

Menaud Distillerie & Brasserie, “Spiritueux”

Commercial packaging

Adviso: 1 Gold

Media: 1 Gold

Reitmans, “La réceptivité mobile pour contrer le gaspillage publicitaire”

Use of Mobile

Akufen: 1 Gold

Digital and Technology: 1 Gold

National Film Board of Canada and Dalhousie University, “Ocean School”

Website or App

Alaclair Ensemble: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”

Music

Antoine Ryan: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Liberté, “L’Odyssée”

Cinematography

BLVD: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”

Direction

Caserne: 1 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

Self-promotion, “Brasserie Caserne Brewing Co.”

Self-promotion

Catherine Renaud: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Y des femmes de Montréal, “Il faut que ça arrête”

Interpretation

Cirque du Soleil: 1 Gold

Media: 1 Gold

Cirque du Soleil, “Alegria”

Use of mixed media over $250,000

Consulat: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”

Photography

Demande Spéciale: 1 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

MAPP MTL, “2019″

Poster

François St-Amant: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Belairdirect, “L’incident des fêtes”

Direction

Geneviève Huot: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”

Art direction

Gorditos: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Bell, “Non, toi raccroche”

Art direction

Jungle Media: 1 Gold

Media: 1 Gold

Sollio Agriculture, “6 degrés sous l’horizon”

Use of Audio

La Corp: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Ville de Laval, “Mets du respect dans ton bac”

Music

Les Enfants: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Liberté, “L’Odyssée”

Cinematography

Norther Studio: 1 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

Vinvinvin, “Bar à vin nature vinvinvin”

Identity system

Pica Magazine: 1 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

UQAM, “Campagne Anomalie/Pica Magazine 11″

University Level

Principal: 1 Gold

Design: 1 Gold

Fondation Phi pour l’art contemporain, “Yoko Ono: Liberté conquérante”

Identity system

Simon Duhamel: 1 Gold

Craft: 1 Gold

Jour de la Terre, “Ours et Renard”

Photography