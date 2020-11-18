McCain hires new head of marketing amid leadership shuffle Former Clorox marketer Matt Kohler takes on a newly combined marketing and sales role.

McCain Foods has new marketing and sales leadership as a long-time exec prepares to leave the company.

After 37 years with the company, Mike Barry, VP of retail sales, is retiring, having joined in 1984 and taking over leadership of the Canadian retail sales team in 2016.

To take over his duties, the company hired Matt Kohler as managing director for Canadian retail. In the newly created role, Kohler will be responsible for both sales and marketing across the company’s retail business of prepared or frozen fries and other potato products.

Kohler spent the last six years as VP of marketing for Canada at The Clorox Company, leading efforts for a brand portfolio that also includes Glad, Brita, Burt’s Bees, Pine-Sol, Green Works and Hidden Valley Ranch. Prior to that, he led marketing at U.S. performance food and beverage company FRS and financial company Green Dot.

In addition to taking over Barry’s sales duties, Kohler is taking over marketing of McCain’s retail business from Bryan McCourt, who has led the team since 2017. McCourt is moving over to the company’s foodservice division, becoming VP of sales for national accounts in Canada.

In addition, Danielle Barran, president of McCain Foods in Canada, is adding responsibility for the company’s potato business across North America to her remit.