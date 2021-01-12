Jackson-Triggs wants wine culture to be more inclusive The Arterra brand is using the voice that comes with being the top wine in the country to break down old barriers.



Jackson-Triggs partnered with Canadian R&B artist Emanuel in a new campaign aimed at communities that have typically been underrepresented in the wine world.

The Arterra brand’s latest national spot, “Our World Needs to Change,” features a diverse cast and Emanuel’s cover of reggae legend Jimmy Cliff’s Wonderful World, Beautiful People. Ontarians who visit their local Wine Rack can find Spotify codes on bottles of Jackson-Triggs that take them to Emanuel’s EP.

To help amplify even more voices, Jackson-Triggs is making a $10,000 donation to the Nia Centre for the Arts, the singer’s charity of choice, an institution that is building Canada’s first professional arts centre dedicated to Black artists.

“Jackson-Triggs is the number one wine brand in Canada and as such, has the loudest voice and the greatest potential to drive change within the category,” explains Andrea Hunt, Arterra Wine Canada’s CMO.

“When we really examined where we were versus where we wanted to be, we saw quickly there was a job to be done in terms of righting the underrepresentation of some communities in wine culture, from education to social content,” Hunt says, adding that there is “so much work to be done to foster a more diverse and inclusive wine culture.”

The move was informed by ethnographic research in 2019, where the brand set out to learn more about wine consumers, their habits, motivations and barriers, says Hunt.

With respect to targeting, she says the brand wants its message heard with current drinkers and the newer generation of wine drinkers, including those Canadians who may not feel welcomed by the wine industry.

Hunt says the collaboration with Emanuel, as well as its partnership with Vinequity to create scholarships that provide marginalized communities access to wine education and support, are the first of many commitments the brand is making.

Earlier this month, Jackson-Triggs opened the Artists You Should Know Series exhibit at its Niagara Estate Winery, a year-long art installation showcasing the works of BIPOC artists.

Change, she says, will only be realized if the brand tackles underrepresentation from all fronts. For example, Arterra is also working with Giphy to tackle the lack of representation in wine culture through GIFs. These and other efforts are being shared by the brand via its website.

The campaign is TV-led but will also run across digital and social platforms, with Bensimon Byrne handling the creative, PHD on media and Golin leading PR. Hunt says ad spend for this campaign is comparable to previous efforts.