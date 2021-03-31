Becel brings its Kind Hearts Fund program to stores Given that the CSR program is tied to purchase, a clear and concise approach was an important strategic choice.

Building off its “kind hearts” master-brand campaign, Becel is taking its kindness positioning in-store to benefit its charity partners.

For every Becel product purchased until April 30, the brand is donating $1 to its Kind Hearts Fund that will support a local charity to provide a meal to someone in need, reinforcing its plant-based, health-oriented “Kind Hearts are Strong Hearts” market positioning.

Shelf-blades are one element within its marketing campaign, says Mandy Au, brand lead for Becel at Upfield North America. Select stores across Canada will feature these shopper marketing elements and also on-product visuals that promote Becel’s Kind Hearts Fund to capture shoppers’ attention at what she calls “the moment of truth.”

She says that since the donation mechanism is tied to purchase, having this communication in store, at the moment of purchase, was a strategic choice – particularly for shoppers who haven’t tried Becel products, but are looking to support brands that give back to the local community.

Because there is often limited real estate in in-store communications, Au says it made sure the messaging for Canadians – buy, donate a meal – was clear, concise and encouraged action.

“From a shopper lens, we saw strong success in blending traditional [in-store] executions with digital executions, both with retailers as well as [digital flyer and rebate apps] Checkout51 and Flipp,” Au says.

It all circles back to the brand mission of getting consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyles by eating better, staying active, and doing good in the world, Au says, citing insights that almost one in seven (14.6%) Canadians are living with food insecurity today, and with the pandemic bringing about added challenges for many families.

She tells strategy the Bake a Difference campaign in the fall and winter of 2020 was a great example of how Canadians will see Becel’s message kindness message reinforced with every touchpoint.

“Our marketing efforts expand beyond the four walls of grocery retailers, so we can reach Canadians as they plan out their grocery trip, look for meal inspiration online, or scroll through their newsfeeds,” Au says.

Edelman led creative, digital, paid social and earned media, with DentsuX on media and Advantage on in-store executions. We Are Social looked after organic social.

Last week, the brand also launched its new Becel with Oat Beverage spread, which has started hitting grocery store shelves. Au says it will have some out-of-the-box marketing initiatives planned to support this new product in market soon.