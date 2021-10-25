SodaStream keeps things simple for its new flavour expansion The PepsiCo subsidiary brings Pepsi and 7Up to the beverage platform with a campaign more in-line with their mass appeal.

PepsiCo subsidiary SodaStream is expanding the range of beverage products available on its sparkling water making system, but it is sticking with what has worked in the past to promote them to Canadians.

The specially designed new syrups include favourites from the company’s broader beverage portfolio: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, 7Up, and 7Up Zero.

“Your Favorites on Demand” is the name and key messaging of the campaign supporting their launch, and is being rolled out using TV, digital, social, PR and in-store.

The simple creative highlights the system’s ability to let consumers “fizz, mix and enjoy,” is set to Aretha Franklin’s song “Think” and its iconic chorus proclaiming the need for “freedom.”

“Convenience plays a huge factor in SodaStream. The ability to make it whenever you want and need really helps unlock it, and that’s how we crafted the strategy,” Kyle Millar, VP of marketing for SodaStream Canada.

After the successful launch of Bubly flavours using that brand’s spokesman Michael Buble, this campaign reflects the fact that the more established soft drink brands represent a different, more mass appeal offering, as these brands touch so many people’s lives and are in so many people’s homes, Millar says.

“Q4 is an incredibly important quarter, and a high gift-giving period,” Millar says of the launch timing. Being top of mind right now is important, as at-home beverages is a space the brand really wants to continue to have leadership in, especially in an important market like Canada, which ranks fifth overall globally and which has grown five-fold since lockdowns.

The creative was developed locally to reflect this, Millar explains, because both Pepsi and 7Up are favorites among Canadian consumers. In Quebec in particular, PepsiCo has built up a strong share lead over rival Coca Cola, while in Newfoundland, the beverage claims 75 years of manufacturing history.

The PepsiCo for SodaStream flavours have been rolling out all month at more than 5,000 grocery, Walmart, drug, mass and convenience retailers across Canada, as well as at SodaStream.ca.

“Availability is really always our target,” Millar says. “Canadian Tire is also a huge partner with us, but we are also expanding and continuing to grow our ecommerce offerings, our own DTC sites and also Amazon and other e-retailers,” all of which are especially important now given current supply chain challenges consumers are beginning to see reflected in-store across product categories.

The Garden is the lead agency on the campaign, with PR and influencer support from Edelman. OMD is assisting with the media buy, while Praxis is doing social and community management.