PepsiCo brings gridiron theme to aisles ahead of Super Bowl Sunday The CPG's larger-than-life "Sips, Chips, and Championships" shopper campaign heroes chip brands, such as Tostitos, Ruffles and Lay's.

The Super Bowl of snacking occasions is, well, the Super Bowl. The big game routinely draws approximately 100 million eyeballs and is closely associated with get-togethers that feature food.

PepsiCo’s North American SVP and CMO Greg Lyons, recently boasted that the company is “synonymous with the gameday viewing experience” and that “90% of households will be enjoying snacks and beverages together on Super Bowl Sunday.”

To capitalize on the event, PepsiCo Canada has launched an in-store campaign that will run until February 13. It’s rolling out large displays, featuring Tostitos and Ruffles football helmets, as well as in-aisle assets like side cards, shelf hangers, enhancers, headers and instant redeemable coupon callouts.

“PepsiCo Canada is a proud long-standing partner of the NFL and the Super Bowl is a critical occasion for our consumers and shoppers,” says Julie Ann Matthews, director of shopper marketing, PepsiCo Canada. “We will be launching our Super Bowl Program ‘Sips, Chips, & Championships’ in-store across both grocery and convenience channels.”

Both English and French in-store POS will feature “Sips, Chips, & Championships” messaging, heroing chip brands such as Tostitos, Ruffles and Lay’s, which recently got a new look, as well as a prominent logo and packaging overhaul.

The displays call out a free 7-Up or Pepsi beverages with the purchase of four chips, with prominent visuals of league stars like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. There are also smaller displays heroing SmartFood popcorn and the brand’s Doritos cheddar SKU.

The program, led by Motive & Mark IV, is also being supported with North American digital assets featuring NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning and Jerome “The Bus” Bettis. In the spot below, the former Steelers running back hires a school bus and literally tries to drag the brothers out of their home with a trailer hitch to see the game in person, while they enjoying a roster of PepsiCo products in their living room.

PepsiCo is the Super Bowl halftime sponsor for the eleventh year, and the CPG brand is promoting the show through its new halftime show mobile app, which has augmented reality features and exclusive sweepstakes.