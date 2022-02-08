ICYMI: Strategy Magazine’s Marketers of the Year Mandates for brand leaders at Sobeys, Arterra, BMO, SAAQ and Canadian Tire continue to grow fast and vast.

The 2021 Marketers of the Year are all change agents.

They’re instigators, implementers, and transformers. They’ve set in motion plans for category and market domination. Nothing’s stopping them, and nothing’s going to get in their way. Not even a once-in-a-century pandemic.

It’s taken three years for Sandra Sanderson to fully realize the fruit of her labour at Empire. Since taking the marketing reins for the retail conglomerate’s grocery banners in 2018, a suite of brand revitilizations have come to fruition, as has a more complete sports strategy and CSR platform.

At Arterra, Andrea Hunt has thrown the company’s marketing playbook out the window and come armed with consumer insights that are breathing fresh life into her category. Never has wine been so ridiculously playful, more welcoming or accessible for all.

Canadian Tire’s Eva Salem was headhunted by her own employer to inject the same strategic thinking into its Sport Chek and Mark’s banners, which she’s mastered over her 30 year career.

Catherine Roche arrived at BMO five years ago to lead strategy. But she was destined to take on much more. Eventually adding marketing duties to her remit, she was tasked with being the architect of the bank’s new purpose-driven platform.

And finally, when the SAAQ’s Patrice Letendre arrived in the marketing department 15 years ago, he made it his team’s mission to play the long game. He’s led hundreds of cutting-edge campaigns that have, year after year, seen important changes to consumer behaviour when it comes to road safety.

To read each of their stories, which were recently published in the 2022 Winter issue of strategy magazine, click the links below:

Catherine Roche shows the good in BMO

Eva Salem broadens Mark’s and Sport Chek’s horizons

Andrea Hunt makes wine more approachable

Sandra Sanderson flips the script at Sobeys

SAAQ’s Patrice Letendre goes for cutting edge creativity