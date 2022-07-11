Corner Office Shifts: Hires and departures at Knorr, Conagra and HelloFresh Plus: A music industry giant creates a new position in revenue and digital strategy.

Long-standing Unilever director and manager takes on marketing lead

A staple at Unilever since 2006, Gina Kiroff has now been promoted to the North American marketing lead for Knorr. Kiroff brings past experience in advertising as an account planner and exec, and said the brand enticed her into diverting paths to a career in marketing.

After 15 years in the CPG industry working across a variety of managerial and directorial roles, Kiroff pairs her extensive knowledge in nutrition with her desire to create new work and collaborations in her latest position.

Paul Hogan adds VP and general manager, international to his current position

Conagra has promoted Paul Hogan to VP and general manager, international, where he’ll be in charge of profitable growth in Canada, Mexico and global markets. In addition, Hogan will also stay in his role as general manager of Conagra Brands Canada.

He has over 20 years of CPG experience, and has held roles with Danone (U.S. and Canada), Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble. Hogan will report to Tom McGough, EVP and co-COO at Conagra.

CMO says “hello” to fresh adventures

Candy Lee has announced her departure as CMO at HelloFresh Canada. Previously appointed VP marketing before accepting the CMO position in 2020, Lee’s direction and leadership contributed to the company’s revenue and customer count growth, partnership deals with Montreal Canadiens and Nintendo and team growth that more than doubled.

While Lee has yet to reveal her next endeavour, social media posts allude to a passion project “in the pursuit of building something that’s near and dear to my and my family’s heart,” she says. Details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Trinh Tham leaps from fashion to music industry

Universal Music Canada has created a new title to hand to Trinh Tham, formerly Harry Rosen’s CMO. Tham’s position, SVP, revenue and digital strategy, will include overseeing UMC’s digital marketing and data analytics teams, as well as commercial affairs and streaming music strategy. She’ll work with chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and additional leadership teams.

During her time at Harry Rosen, Tham was CMO and EVP of ecommerce, where she oversaw marketing strategies that led to notable expansion for the brand, such as men’s grooming, private label and the FinalCut discount brand. Read more about Tham’s career here.