Hellmann’s pop-up restaurant is tied to a major CSR pillar

Hellmann’s is launching a virtual pop-up restaurant in its latest attempt to draw attention to its CSR positioning around food waste.

The Unilever brand has opened Savour, open for this weekend only, though patrons will not be able to dine in. It was created by collaborating with Ghost Kitchen Brands, with orders placed exclusively through SkipTheDishes.

Savour showcases Hellmann’s spicy mayo through a menu curated by Top Chef Canada finalist and influencer, Wallace Wong. But the items also consist of some of the country’s most frequently wasted foods as ingredients, which have been turned into chicken sandwiches, poke bowls, lettuce wraps, jumbo wings and sweet potato fries.

According to the brand, Wong’s menu showcases the versatility and appetite appeal of Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo, while at the same time “breathing life into leftover food and preventing it from going to waste.”

“Savour is an extension of our mission to help Canadians be more resourceful with their food, so that they can enjoy it and waste less,” says Kristen Denega, market lead for Hellmann’s in Canada at Unilever. “We hope to inspire Canadians to transform their meals at home, without compromising on great taste.”

Food waste has become a focus for Hellmann’s CSR work globally through its “Real Food Rescue” campaigns and in Canada, the brand prominently features food waste hacks on its site. In 2021, the Unilever brand brought the food waste issue to life locally in Peterborough by deploying a fleet of garbage trucks with wrap messaging around the fact that in Canada, 58% of food produced here is thrown out.

In September, the brand recognized International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) as part of its “make taste, not waste” campaign.

In addition to having their order delivered through SkipTheDishes, customers in Toronto can also place a take out order through the app, which can be picked up at the Ghost Kitchen location in midtown Toronto.

Hellmann’s is working in collaboration with PHD, U-Studio and TopBox Marketing to bring this project to life. Edelman is providing PR support.