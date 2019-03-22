The 2019 Agency Family Tree A detailed look of what agencies the major players own and operate in the Canadian market.

The massive holding companies, agency networks and specialist shops don’t make the advertising industry an easy one to navigate, especially with mergers, acquisitions and rebrandings constantly changing the landscape. Lucky for you, strategy is once again here to help.

Below, you can find strategy‘s 2019 Agency Family Tree, a colour-coded breakdown of every major holding company’s agencies and offices in the Canadian market across various disciplines. You can also see how it fits into the global context with an employee count and how much of their revenue comes from each region.

Click the image to enlarge the Family Tree, or get the PDF version here, with the printed edition available in the March/April issue of strategy.