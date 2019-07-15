Rogers, L’Oreal and Princess Margaret name new marketing heads Three top organizations in their fields have recently named new leadership.

Simone Lumsden returns to Rogers as SVP and CMO

Strategy has learned that Simone Lumsden has returned to Rogers, taking on the role of SVP and chief marketing officer on July 2.

Lumsden previously spent more than a decade in Rogers’ marketing department in the late ’90s and through the ’00s, holding VP of marketing positions for the company’s Cable and Wireless divisions. In 2009, she left Rogers to help launch Public Mobile, and later became head of brand and VP customer experience marketing at parent company Telus, where she oversaw brand stewardship and communication strategy and delivery for its consumer and small business wireless, wireline and digital life products sectors.

The new CMO joins Rogers just over a year after it launched a new company-wide brand platform aimed at making one of the country’s biggest telcos feel more accessible to Canadians. In the fall, the company sent more of its marketing work to Omnicom, giving Critical Mass the digital assignment on the wireless, cable and enterprise divisions, as well as handing DDB Canada the advertising and CRM work for wireless.

L’Oréal Canada names new CMO

Samantha Daude has replaced Stephanie Binette as L’Oréal Canada’s CMO.

Daude held senior digital, e-commerce and CRM roles at the beauty giant’s head office in Paris, most recently as chief digital officer for its high-end Luxe division, which includes brands like Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Biotherm and Kiehl’s. That digital experience fits with a recent priority for L’Oreal, which has been to launch tech-forward tools, engaging consumers with its brands through digital services, instead of just its products.

Binette – who took on the CMO role for Canada in 2017 – moved to the U.S. to lead as general manager of L’Oréal NYX professional makeup brand in January.

Pizza Pizza marketer makes move to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Alyssa Huggins is joining the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation as its new VP of marketing. Christine Lasky, previously chief brand officer and VP of strategic initiatives, left the cancer research centre – one of the top five largest in the world – in February.

Last year, Huggins took on the duties as VP of marketing for Pizza Pizza, where she worked on moving beyond simple promotional marketing to hone the QSR’s consumer research capabilities and amplify its use of data. Huggins had taken over from long-time marketing head and spokesman Pat Finelli.