BMO creates 281 pieces of content to be relevant to millennials The bank is trying to make rewards more clear for younger Canadians, which means zeroing in on their passion points.

The Bank of Montreal is taking a highly personalized message about its new millennial-first credit card directly to where millennials spend their time: online.

The campaign features influencer-generated content from several creators, including Priyanka, the winner of the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race. A full-funnel approach began across the country on TV earlier this month, before launching online with an influencer and social media campaign, all which runs until the end of February.

For the digital side, 281 assets were created by agency FCB Canada, working with UM and Reprise Canada, to use YouTube’s Director Mix, a video customization tool that creates multiple versions of a video customized to a viewer.

This was done to put the focus on different lifestyles and interests to show how BMO’s new Eclipse Visa Infinite card can earn clients extra points, regardless of which passion points they are spending on. Food lovers, for example, can be targeted with a relevant influencer showing them how to earn points on takeout orders or groceries to try out a new recipe.

“Millennials are used to brands they interact with and relate to talking to them in a certain way, so we had to behave like those brands in order to really make those connections,” says Jennifer Rossini, group CD at FCB Canada, of the campaign. “We started calling it influencing at scale, because it’s taking that personalization and pushing it even further into a world of ultra-contextualized work.”

This was done because millennials need to see how the credit card reward system, which have reward systems that can typically be seen as complicated, can more seamlessly fit into their lives and the benefits of participating become readily apparent.

“That’s hard to do that without reflecting their lives back to them in a contextual way,” says Rossini. “As a Big Five bank, millennials might not think BMO gets them or the way they live their lives. Making sure that we made the campaign very contextual and personalized with work that spoke to them directly was even more important.”

While it was challenging to lean into partnerships during the pandemic – and rely on outside contributors to submit content in time – Rossini says the process was rewarding.

“Working with influencers more in this space, we can see how savvy they are, how much they understand marketing and how much they know how to construct and shoot things that are going to be successful,” she says.