Cannes 2021: Entertainment and Craft categories bring 19 Canadian nominations BBDO, FCB and Ogilvy are among the eight agencies that added to their tallies.

Canadian agencies bumped up their Cannes nominations with Tuesday’s release of shortlists in the Entertainment and Craft categories.

BBDO scored a hattrick of mentions for the Entertainment for Music category, all for its Regent Park School of Music “Parkscapes” campaign. Anomaly also netted a shortlist mention for its Bud Light EDM documentary, “Underplayed,” drawing attention to gender imbalances in DJ subcultures.

Bensimon Byrne, meanwhile, picked up a pair of nominations for “The HIV+ Episodes” for Casey House, which re-edited shows like Friends and The Office to show what might happen if characters with HIV-positive as a way to confront the stigma that still persists.

Wunderman Thompson also got a nod for its “Remembrance Island” campaign for the Royal Canadian Legion, a campaign that used Fortnite to educate youth about the sacrifices Canadian soliders have made by creating in-game maps of historical battle sites.

Canadian agencies were, however, shut out of the Entertainment Lions for Sport category this year.

In the Craft categories, Ogilvy’s Toronto and London offices continued to pick up nominations for their Grand Prix-winning “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign, taking seven spots on the Industry Craft shortlist.

Taxi, meanwhile, earned its own pair of nominations for ads for its “No Way In” campaign for the Rick Hansen Foundation, which used black-and-white illustrations to show how a world not designed for people with accessibility issues can sometimes make them feel like parts of it are meant to keep them out.

FCB Canada also continued to add shortlist mentions for the “Project Understood” campaign, earning four in the Digital Craft category. In Film Craft, Cossette – along with production partner Pirate – earned a nomination the “Use of Licensed/Adapted Music” sub-category for SickKids’ “This Is Why” campaign, which featured a choir of children delivering a rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.”

Lions in the Entertainment and Craft categories will be awarded during Wednesday’s virtual ceremony.

Entertainment (3)

Wunderman Thompson



Royal Canadian Legion, “Remembrance Island”

Brand Integration for Games

Bensimon Byrne

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: Losing Friends”

Innovation in Branded Content

Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative



Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: The Toxic Office”

Innovation in Branded Content

Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative

Entertainment for Music (4)

Anomaly

Bud Light (AB InBev), “Underplayed”

Fan Engagement/Community Building

Partners: Fela Toronto, Vizeum, Veritas

BBDO

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Use of Original Composition

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Production of Exclusive Artist Content in Partnership with a Brand

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Brand Partnership/Endorsement

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

Digital Craft (4)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI, “Project Understood”

Curation of Data

Data Storytelling

Experience Design: Voice

IA Application

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

Film Craft (1)

Cossette

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS. This Is Why”

Use of Licensed/Adapted Music

Partners: Scouts Honour, Saints Editorial, OMD Canada, Alter Ego Sports, Pirate, The Vanity

Industry Craft (7)

Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto

Dove, “Patricia”

Outdoor (2)

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Amanda”

Outdoor (2)

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Patrick”

Outdoor

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Taxi

Rick Hansen Foundation, “Barber”

Outdoor

Rick Hansen Foundation, “Toy Store”

Outdoor