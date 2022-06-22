Cannes 2022: Canadian agencies get a strong showing in Engagement categories The Direct, Social & Influencer, Creative Data, Media and PR Lions brought 24 more nominations.

The six Engagement categories at Cannes Lions are among the Festival’s most-entered, and that volume of entries brought two dozen more shortlist spots for Canadian agencies.

The ever-popular Direct Lions earned Canadian agencies six more shortlist spots. Two of those were for BBDO Canada’s “Para Expansion Pack” for the Canadian Paralympic Committee, fresh off of a Gold Lion win on Tuesday. Rethink also added a nomination for “The Hot Dog Pact,” while FCB Canada picked up two more shortlist spots for its “Dream Drop” campaign for Lotto Max and the OLG, which turned a capsule collection of merch into lottery tickets.

FCB Canada also earned a shortlist spot in the exclusive Creative Data Lions for its research work on the Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “The Mindsets Paper.”

That category also brought four more shortlist spots for Performance Art and “The Black Elevation Map” for Black & Abroad. The campaign was based around an online travel planning site that uses things like population data, historical markers, Black-owned businesses and social media activity, and visualizes it as points of interest on a dynamic, searchable elevation map for Black travellers.

In Media, Rethink and media agency Carat teamed up for a pair of shortlist spots: another nomination for Heinz Ketchup’s “Draw Ketchup,” as well as the first for IKEA’s “The Cristiano Bottle.” When soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo pushed bottles of Coca-Cola aside and requested water during a press conference, an impromptu campaign was launched with IKEA’s Korken reusable glass bottle, renaming it “Cristiano” and proclaiming it was for “water only.”

Zulu Alpha Kilo also earned a Media nomination for Harry Rosen’s “Green Screen Shirt,” an effort to help dads stay up-to-date on fashion during their Zoom calls.

In PR, Rethink and Middle Child got a nods for “The Hot Dog Pact,” while Zulu Alpha Kilo and Select PR picked up one of their own for “The Tough Turban.”

The Social & Influencer Lions also brought with them six more Canadian shortlist spots. Rethink got two more for “The Hot Dog Pact,” with a third for “The Love Collab,” a co-marketing campaign featuring the two brands “flirting” with each other in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

Zulu Alpha Kilo also earned three more shortlist spots in Social & Influencer for “The Micropedia of Microaggressions.”

Two Canadian agencies also earned their first shortlist spots in this year’s festival. DDB Canada had a nomination each in Direct and PR for Ontario Black History Society’s “Blacked Out History,” which blacked out the non-Black history in textbooks to draw attention to just how little it is covered in the province’s curriculum. In Media, DonerNorth had a shortlist spot for Interval House’s “Bruised Fruit,” which turned stickers on bruised produce into educational resources about domestic violence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

None of the 15 Canadian entries in the new Creative B2B Lions received a shortlist spot.

Lions in these categories will be given out during Thursday’s awards gala.

Creative Data (5)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “The Mindsets Paper”

Creative Data Collection & Research



Partners: Fuel Content, Grayson Music, Radar Studios, Bliss Interactive

Performance Art

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Data-enhanced Creativity

Data Integration

Data Storytelling

Data Visualization



Partners: Initiative, Glossy PR, Kinesso, Meta, Reprise Media, Alfredo Films, Vocal Type Co., Alter Ego, TA2 Sound + Music

Direct (6)

BBDO Canada

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “Para Expansion Pack”

Breakthrough on a Budget

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

DDB Canada

Ontario Black History Society, “Blacked Out History”

Single-market Campaign

Partners: Alfredo Films, Sauce Digital, Vapor Music Group

FCB Canada

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Use of Ambient Media: Small scale

Local Brand



Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “The Hot Dog Pact”

Social Behaviour



Partners: Carat Toronto, Middle Child, The Colony Project, The Kitchen, Grayson Music, PrintPro Services

Media (4)

DonerNorth

Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”

Best Use of Ambient Media: Small scale

Partners: CJ Graphics, Married to Giants, Wingman VFX, Jumpstart Communications

Rethink

IKEA, “The Cristiano Bottle”

Breakthrough on a Budget

Partners: Carat Toronto

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Draw Ketchup”

Food & Drink



Partners: Carat Toronto, Starcom Chicago, Salt XC, The Colony Project, Vapor Music Group, R+D Productions

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Harry Rosen, “Green Screen Shirt”

Retail

Partners: Zulubot

PR (3)

DDB Canada

Ontario Black History Society, “Blacked Out History”

Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling



Partners: Alfredo Films, Sauce Digital, Vapor Music Group

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “The Hot Dog Pact”

Food & Drink



Partners: Middle Child, The Colony Project, Carat Toronto, The Kitchen, Grayson Music, PrintPro Services

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”

Social Behaviour



Partners: Select PR, Zulubot, Nelson Connects, Spark Innovations

Social & Influencer (6)

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “The Hot Dog Pact”

Co-creation & User Generated Content

Multi-platform Social Campaign

Partners: Middle Child, The Colony Project, Carat Toronto, The Kitchen, Grayson Music, PrintPro Services

Heinz Ketchup & McCain Fries (Kraft Heinz, McCain Foods), “The Love Collab”

Sponsorship & Brand Partnership

Partners: Carat, UM, Middle Child, Salt XC, Wave Productions, Pro Model Builders, Strategic Lift

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microagressions”

Social Purpose

Social Behaviour

Cultural Insight



Partners: Zulubot, Pirate, Black Business and Professional Association, Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity, Pride at Work Canada, Ryerson University