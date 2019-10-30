Rethink is the 2019 Agency of the Year The agency also won a Gold in Design and Silver in Digital, a category where FCB continued its winning streak.

We probably should have given Rethink a chair on the stage this year (it’s been done before, honest). The agency stole the show this year with three big wins: one Gold in Agency of the Year, another Gold in Design Agency of the Year, and a Silver in Digital Agency of the Year.

Even though the shop’s founding trio have stepped back from the team, Rethink is still on a roll. Sound succession planning is their secret, and time will tell how far it takes them.

FCB is also soaring higher than the rest. It’s on year four of Digital Gold wins. The momentum continues as the agency finds strength and success in its data and CRM sister shop FCB/Six.

As for the inaugural Small AOY Gold, that one goes to Target. The 40-year-old (in 2020!) agency from the edges of Canada’s easternmost province is keeping it small to stay steady. And its success continues to be seen in regional show streaks.

Media winner Initiative takes home the top prize as it builds bigger, better relationships with media companies.

And Narrative steps up to the PR Gold plate after winning a Silver last year. It stands out these days by showing no fear in the face of controversial campaigns.

The full list of winners in each category can be found below. Shops were judged on their work by jury members from brands and agencies, but the articles on the 16 winners that will roll out over the next week go beyond the campaigns, focusing on the strategy behind their structures, with a look at the work that won.

Agency of the Year

Gold: Rethink

Silver: BBDO Toronto

Bronze: John St.

Small Agency of the Year

Gold: Target

Silver: 123w

Bronze: Arrivals + Departures

Media Agency of the Year

Gold: Initiative

Silver: UM Canada

Bronze: Touche!

Digital Agency of the Year

Gold: FCB Canada

Silver: Rethink

Bronze: Zulu Alpha Kilo

PR Agency of the Year

Gold: Narrative

Silver: Weber Shandwick

Bronze: Edelman

Design Agency of the Year

Gold: Rethink

Silver: Lg2

Bronze: DDB Canada