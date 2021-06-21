Cannes 2021: Another day, another 33 nominations for Canadian agencies Creative Data, Creative Strategy, Direct, Social and PR brought in another big haul.

Canadian shops added a hefty haul to their Cannes nominations with Monday’s shortlist releases – matching the same-day total of 33 nominations they previously combined for on Sunday.

Seven of the eight Canadian nominations in Creative Data went to FCB agencies, with FCB/Six picking up a pair for the “Publicly Traded” campaign for Lifestyles Condoms (which has already picked up multiple nominations) and another four for “Me Too Act Too,” a campaign that used blockchain technology to ensure the voices of sexual assault survivors could not be silenced or their allegations swept under the rug.

FCB Canada, meanwhile, added another nomination for “Project Understood,” while Rethink picked up a shortlist mention for WestJet’s Flight Light.

Both FCB agencies earned another nomination each in the Creative Strategy Lions shortlist, with FCB/Six earning another for “Publicly Traded” and FCB Canada earning one for BMO’s “Financial Fairness” platform. Cossette also earned a pair of nominations for “Friends Wanted,” a recruitment campaign for McDonald’s Canada that focused on the friendships and bonds McDonald’s staff form while working together. Union rounded out the category with a nomination for “Freedom Tampons,” a campaign for interval house.

In PR, Rethink earned another two shortlist mentions: one for the “Ketchup Puzzle” with PR agency The Colony Project, and another for Molson Canadian’s “Make It Canadian” campaign with PR agency Citizen Relations. Juniper Park/TBWA, No Fixed Address and Taxi also earned a nomination each.

In the Social & Influencer Lions, BBDO added two more mentions to its earlier nomination in the Titanium Lions for the “Parkscapes” project for the Regent Park School of Music, with Juniper Park, FCB Canada, Rethink and Taxi also earning mentions for previously-nominated campaigns. Zulu Alpha Kilo also wound up on the list for the “World’s Oldest Esports Team” effort for Home Equity Bank, while Sid Lee earned a spot for H&R Block’s “Taxcraft” campaign.

Finally, three Canadian agencies combined for seven shortlist spots in the Direct Lions, with FCB Canada adding another two for “Project Understood,” Juniper Park\TBWA adding another for “Signal for Help” and Rethink adding three – another for “Make It Canadian,” with one each for Heinz Ketchup’s “Heinz on Film” and “Pour Perfectly.”

Winners in all five categories will be announced on Tuesday, along with the Media Lions, the shortlists for which were announced yesterday.

Creative Data (8)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI, “Project Understood”

Data-driven Consumer Product

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

FCB/Six

Lifestyles Condoms, “Publicly Traded”

Data-Enhanced Creativity

Use of Real-Time Data

Partners: Married to Giants, Grayson Music, Wingman VFX, Theory Crew, Glossy PR

Me Too, “Me Too Act Too”

Creative Data Collection & Research

Data-Enhanced Creativity

Data Integration

Data Technology

Partners: Special Solutions Group, Stink Films, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, School Editing, IPG Mediabrands, J3, Current Global

Rethink

WestJet, “Flight Light”

Data Storytelling

Partners: Folic Studio, Grayson Music, Nice Shoes, Tendril Design + Animation, Steve Mann Casting

Creative Strategy (6)

Cossette

McDonald’s Canada, “Friends Wanted”

Products/Services

Retail

FCB Canada

BMO, “Financial Fairness”

Consumer Services/B2B

Partners: Alter Ego, Apollo Studios, Rooster Post Production, UM Canada, Jigsaw Casting

FCB/Six

Lifestyles Condoms, “Publicly Traded”

Data and Analytics

Partners: Married to Giants, Grayson Music, Wingman VFX, Theory Crew, Glossy PR

Union

Interval House, “Freedom Tampons”

Audience Insight

Non-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: CJ Graphics, Clockwork Productions, Married to Giants

Direct (7)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI, “Project Understood”

Co-creation and User Generated Content

New Realities & Voice Activation

Social Behaviour

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

Juniper Park\TBWA

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”

Use of Social Content



Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz on Film”

Co-creation and User Generated Content

Partners: R&D Productions, Vapor Music

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Pour Perfectly”

Art Direction/Design

Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music, Alter Ego

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada, “Make It Canadian”

Challenger Brand

Partners: Folklore, Vapor Music, Wavemaker Toronto, Citizen Relations, Paus Inc., We Are The Super Group

PR (5)



Juniper Park\TBWA

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”

Social Behaviour

No Fixed Address

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: the Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Rethink Toronto/The Colony Project

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Food & Drink

Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Paus Inc, Salt XC, Vapour Music Group

Rethink Toronto/Citizen Relations

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada), “Make it Canadian”

Sponsorship & Brand Partnership

Partners: Folklore, Vapor Music, Wavemaker Toronto, Citizen Relations, Paus Inc., We Are The Super Group

Taxi Canada

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Smells like Inequality”

Breakthrough on a Budget

Social & Influencer (7)

BBDO Toronto

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Organic Reach & Influence

Social Purpose

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

FCB Canada

BMO, “Financial Fairness”

Social Behaviour

Partners: Alter Ego, Apollo Studios, Rooster Post Production, UM Canada, Jigsaw Casting

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Co-creation and User Generated Content

Partners: R&D Productions, Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto, The Colony Project, Salt XC

Sid Lee

H&R Block Canada, “Taxcraft”

Innovative Use of Community

Partners: Touche Toronto and Wavemaker

Taxi Canada

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Smells like Inequality”

Cultural Insight

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Home Equity Bank, “Pause To Remember”

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Partners: Zulubot, OMD Canada, Provident Communications