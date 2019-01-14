2019 Marketers of the Year This year's five MOYs rose to many challenges to rise above the rest.

This story originally appeared in the January/February 2019 issue of strategy.

This year’s Marketers of the Year were tasked with keeping their brands top-of-mind among Canadians.

Each had a unique set of challenges and goals. But all five approached them with a steely determination and focus that enabled them, and their teams, to rise above the rest.

Dove Men+Care’s Sharon MacLeod focused on celebrating fatherhood and promoting paternity leave to speak to young men here, and around the world. Faced with competing for attention in a new category, Canopy’s David Bigioni got Canadians’ high (pun intended) on the Tweed brand. Antoinette Benoit ensured Canucks of all ages and backgrounds are still lovin’ McDonald’s Canada, while Anne-Marie LaBerge is making over BRP’s image for the next gen of “brand worshippers.” Finally, Jill Schoolenberg injected new energy into GoDaddy’s Canadian arm with several tongue-firmly-in-cheek campaigns.

This list of industry leaders is the result of research and industry feedback, narrowed down from a pile of candidates. Use these MOYs as inspiration as you enter the new year. And who knows, perhaps you and your brand could be at the top of our annual list next year.

To see who the overall Marketer of the Year winner is, as voted on by strategy readers, stayed tuned for when they are revealed at this year’s AToMiC Awards on March 5.