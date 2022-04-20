Canadian agencies win four Golds at the Clio Awards DDB, Juniper Park\TBWA and Taxi's top prizes were among 50 claimed by local shops including Rethink, which took home 16 medals.

Correction: A previous version of this story mistakenly omitted a number of awards, including those for Rethink, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo. Strategy regrets the error.

Among the more than a dozen Canadian agencies to win at the Clio Awards this year, Juniper Park\TBWA, DDB Canada and Taxi have a key distinction: they each won coveted Golds.

Juniper Park\TBWA claimed two of the top honours for its widely recognized and much-celebrated “Signal for Help” campaign for the Canadian Women’s Foundation. The agency also claimed Silver for its “Wonderful Humans” campaign for Nissan Canada.

DDB Canada won a Gold (plus a Silver and two Bronze) for “#BlackedOutHistory,” a campaign for the Ontario Black History Society, which challenged Ontario’s history curriculum and its conspicuous lack of recognition of Black Canadian contributions.

Taxi, meanwhile, claimed a Gold prize (plus a Silver) for work it did with Voice Found on “Trafficking Conditions.”

In all, a total of 14 Canadian agencies landed on the winners list, of which is listed below. Rethink was the most awarded Canadian shop at the show, taking 16 (eight Silver and eight Bronze) of the 50 Clios that were picked up by Canada this year. The Grand Clio winners in each category will be revealed at a ceremony on April 28.

Juniper Park\TBWA – 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”

Integrated Campaign

Public Relations

Silver

Nissan Canada, “Wonderful Humans”

Audio Craft

DDB Canada – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold



Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”

Direct

Silver

Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”

Public Relations

Bronze

Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”

Design

Direct

Taxi – 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze

Gold



Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”

Fashion & Beauty

Silver

Volkswagen, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”

Digital/Mobile

Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”

Out of Home

Voice Found, “Trafficking Traditions”

Print & Out of Home Craft

Bronze

Volkswagen, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”

Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft

Voice Found, “Trafficking Traditions”

Print



Egale Canada, “Always Been Queer”

Print & Out of Home Craft



Rethink – 8 Silver, 8 Bronze

Silver

Fondation Emergence, “Colours of Pride”

Out of Home

Public Relations

Kraft Heinz Canada, “Draw Ketchup”

Film

Experience/Activation

Molson Canadian, “Hockey Night in Canada, Multilingual Edition”

Partnerships & Collaborations

National Magazine Awards Foundation, “National Magazine Awards”

Design

Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Audio Craft

Periods for Periods, “Periods for Periods”

Design Craft

Bronze

Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Audio (Artificial Intelligence)

Audio (Streaming/Downloadable Content)

YWCA Metro Vancouver, “Wall for Women”

Out of Home

Ikea Canada, “Our Little World”

Film

Ikea Canada, “The Cristiano Bottle”

Public Relations

Kraft Heinz Canada, “Draw Ketchup”

Integrated Campaign

Decathlon, “Ability Signs”

Design

Out of Home

Anomaly – 1 Silver

Silver



Corona, “Plastic Beachgoers”

Out of Home

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

White Ribbon, “Day After Day”

Film Craft (Direction)



Bronze



White Ribbon, “Day After Day”

Film Craft (Copywriting)

Cossette – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver



SickKids Foundation, “VS – Be A Light”

Film Craft (Music – Adapted)



Bronze



Nabs, “This Job Can Break You”

Film Craft (Copywriting)



DonerNorth – 1 Silver

Silver



Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”

Out of Home



FCB – 2 Silver

Silver



Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Creative Effectiveness



Air Canada, “Globes Apart”

Film Craft (Animation)

FCB/Six – 1 Silver

Silver



Me Too, “ActToo”

Digital/Mobile



Leo Burnett – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver



TD Bank, “TD Becoming an Investor”

Film Craft (Editing)



Bronze



TheLakesideMotel.com, “A Comprehensive Guide to Nothing”

Direct



Lg2 – 1 Silver

Silver



Toronto Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, “Last Dish”

Print & Out of Home Craft



No Fixed Address – 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver



Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Happy Birthday Twitter”

Public Relations



Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Followers”

Film Craft (Music – Adapted)

Bronze

Little Caesars, “Naming Rights”

Public Relations

Experience/Activation

Zulu Alpha Kilo – 2 Silver

Silver

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Public Relations



HomeEquity Bank/Royal Canadian Legion, “Orders of Sacrifice”

Direct

Bronze



Pfaff-Harley Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Public Relations