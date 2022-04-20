Canadian agencies win four Golds at the Clio Awards
DDB, Juniper Park\TBWA and Taxi's top prizes were among 50 claimed by local shops including Rethink, which took home 16 medals.
Correction: A previous version of this story mistakenly omitted a number of awards, including those for Rethink, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo. Strategy regrets the error.
Among the more than a dozen Canadian agencies to win at the Clio Awards this year, Juniper Park\TBWA, DDB Canada and Taxi have a key distinction: they each won coveted Golds.
Juniper Park\TBWA claimed two of the top honours for its widely recognized and much-celebrated “Signal for Help” campaign for the Canadian Women’s Foundation. The agency also claimed Silver for its “Wonderful Humans” campaign for Nissan Canada.
DDB Canada won a Gold (plus a Silver and two Bronze) for “#BlackedOutHistory,” a campaign for the Ontario Black History Society, which challenged Ontario’s history curriculum and its conspicuous lack of recognition of Black Canadian contributions.
Taxi, meanwhile, claimed a Gold prize (plus a Silver) for work it did with Voice Found on “Trafficking Conditions.”
In all, a total of 14 Canadian agencies landed on the winners list, of which is listed below. Rethink was the most awarded Canadian shop at the show, taking 16 (eight Silver and eight Bronze) of the 50 Clios that were picked up by Canada this year. The Grand Clio winners in each category will be revealed at a ceremony on April 28.
Juniper Park\TBWA – 2 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”
Integrated Campaign
Public Relations
Silver
Nissan Canada, “Wonderful Humans”
Audio Craft
DDB Canada – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold
Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”
Direct
Silver
Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”
Public Relations
Bronze
Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”
Design
Direct
Taxi – 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze
Gold
Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”
Fashion & Beauty
Silver
Volkswagen, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”
Digital/Mobile
Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”
Out of Home
Voice Found, “Trafficking Traditions”
Print & Out of Home Craft
Bronze
Volkswagen, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”
Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft
Voice Found, “Trafficking Traditions”
Print
Egale Canada, “Always Been Queer”
Print & Out of Home Craft
Rethink – 8 Silver, 8 Bronze
Silver
Fondation Emergence, “Colours of Pride”
Out of Home
Public Relations
Kraft Heinz Canada, “Draw Ketchup”
Film
Experience/Activation
Molson Canadian, “Hockey Night in Canada, Multilingual Edition”
Partnerships & Collaborations
National Magazine Awards Foundation, “National Magazine Awards”
Design
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Audio Craft
Periods for Periods, “Periods for Periods”
Design Craft
Bronze
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Audio (Artificial Intelligence)
Audio (Streaming/Downloadable Content)
YWCA Metro Vancouver, “Wall for Women”
Out of Home
Ikea Canada, “Our Little World”
Film
Ikea Canada, “The Cristiano Bottle”
Public Relations
Kraft Heinz Canada, “Draw Ketchup”
Integrated Campaign
Decathlon, “Ability Signs”
Design
Out of Home
Anomaly – 1 Silver
Silver
Corona, “Plastic Beachgoers”
Out of Home
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
White Ribbon, “Day After Day”
Film Craft (Direction)
Bronze
White Ribbon, “Day After Day”
Film Craft (Copywriting)
Cossette – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
SickKids Foundation, “VS – Be A Light”
Film Craft (Music – Adapted)
Bronze
Nabs, “This Job Can Break You”
Film Craft (Copywriting)
DonerNorth – 1 Silver
Silver
Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”
Out of Home
FCB – 2 Silver
Silver
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Creative Effectiveness
Air Canada, “Globes Apart”
Film Craft (Animation)
FCB/Six – 1 Silver
Silver
Me Too, “ActToo”
Digital/Mobile
Leo Burnett – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
TD Bank, “TD Becoming an Investor”
Film Craft (Editing)
Bronze
TheLakesideMotel.com, “A Comprehensive Guide to Nothing”
Direct
Lg2 – 1 Silver
Silver
Toronto Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, “Last Dish”
Print & Out of Home Craft
No Fixed Address – 2 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Happy Birthday Twitter”
Public Relations
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Followers”
Film Craft (Music – Adapted)
Bronze
Little Caesars, “Naming Rights”
Public Relations
Experience/Activation
Zulu Alpha Kilo – 2 Silver
Silver
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Public Relations
HomeEquity Bank/Royal Canadian Legion, “Orders of Sacrifice”
Direct
Bronze
Pfaff-Harley Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Public Relations