Cannes 2021: Canadian shops pick up 33 more shortlist mentions Thirteen agencies are in contention for awards across the Design, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Media categories.

Canada is heading into the virtual Cannes Lions festival next week with a solid shot at taking home some hardware.

The country’s shops earned a total of 33 shortlist nominations across Design, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Media categories on the second day of the Lions shortlists reveal, adding to a list of 11 nominations in Health and Wellness, announced yesterday, and three mentions for Titanium Lions earlier this month.

Rethink leads with the most mentions in Design – in which Canada has nine chances to win a Lion – picking up a total of five shortlist nominations, including four for design-led work for Kraft Heinz Canada. Leo Burnett, Cossette and No Fixed Address also earned category nods.

Canadian shops picked up the same amount of mentions for the Outdoor Lions, with Ogilvy’s Toronto and London offices jointly earning six mentions for various executions of Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful” campaign. Lg2, No Fixed Address and Cossette have also been shortlisted for Outdoor Lions.

Ogilvy’s work for Dove was also held in high esteem by the Print & Publishing jury, which awarded the agency’s Toronto and London offices a total of eight mentions in the category. With three nominations for various Wonderbone print executions, Leo Burnett is the only other agency in contention for hardware in the category.

Finally, in Media, Canadian agencies will have seven shots at a Lion. Media Experts, UM, OMD, Union, Rethink, FCB Canada, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo are competing for top recognition in the category.

The latest batch of shortlist nominations brings Canada’s total to 47.

Winners for the Print, Design and Outdoor Lions – as well as Health & Wellness and Pharma Lions – will be announced during the first virtual awards gala on Monday morning. The winners of the Media Lions will follow on Tuesday, June 22, along with those from five other categories.

Design (9)

Leo Burnett

Robin Hood, Robin Hood Flour,

Design-driven Effectiveness

Woah Dough, Woah Dough,

Food

Cossette

Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies, “Loved Ones Forget Themselves Too,”

Posters

Partners: Soma Pub

Rethink

Kraft Heinz Canada, “Pour Perfectly,”

Promotional Item Design

Food

Special Editions & Promotional Packaging

Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music Group , Alter Ego, R+D Productions

Kraft Heinz Canada, “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle,”

Promotional Item Design

Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Kraft Heinz, Paus Inc, Salt Experiential Commerce, Vapor Music Group

East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags,”

Point of Sale Consumer Touchpoints & In-store Collateral

No Fixed Address

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences

Outdoor (9)

Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto

Dove, “Patricia,”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Amanda,”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Patrick,”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “ГУЗЕЛЬ,”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”

Social Behaviour

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Lg2

Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars,”

Interactive / Dynamic Digital Screens

Partners: BLVD, Touché!

No Fixed Address

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

Interactive Experiences

Cossette

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Airbnb”

Immersive Experiences

Partners: No Fixed Address

Print & Publishing (8)

Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London

Dove, “Amanda,”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Patricia”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Cinzia”

Other FMCG

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”

Social Behaviour

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Leo Burnett

Wonderbone, “Bedroom”

Other FMCG

Wonderbone, “Living room”

Other FMCG

Wonderbone, “Playroom”

Other FMCG

Media (7)

Union

Interval House, “Freedom Tampons”

Not-for-profit / Charity / Government

Partners: CJ Graphics, Clockwork Productions, Married to Giants

Rethink

Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”

Use of Print / Outdoor

Partners: Content Content, Tok Communications

FCB Canada / Media Experts

BMW, “Stage Your Driveway,”

Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale

Data-driven targeting

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Apollo Studios, Fort York VFX, Roost Post Production, Glossy, North Strategic, Erin Richards

FCB Canada / UM Canada

McCain, “The Golden Oven,”

Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, McCann Canada

Taxi / Media Experts

Covenant House, “Shoppable Girls,”

Use of Social Platforms

Partners: Arthouse / Saty & Pratha

Zulu Alpha Kilo / OMD Canada

HomeEquity Bank, “World’s Oldest Esports Team”

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Partners: Zulubot, Provident Communications