Cannes 2021: Canadian shops pick up 33 more shortlist mentions
Thirteen agencies are in contention for awards across the Design, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Media categories.
Canada is heading into the virtual Cannes Lions festival next week with a solid shot at taking home some hardware.
The country’s shops earned a total of 33 shortlist nominations across Design, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Media categories on the second day of the Lions shortlists reveal, adding to a list of 11 nominations in Health and Wellness, announced yesterday, and three mentions for Titanium Lions earlier this month.
Rethink leads with the most mentions in Design – in which Canada has nine chances to win a Lion – picking up a total of five shortlist nominations, including four for design-led work for Kraft Heinz Canada. Leo Burnett, Cossette and No Fixed Address also earned category nods.
Canadian shops picked up the same amount of mentions for the Outdoor Lions, with Ogilvy’s Toronto and London offices jointly earning six mentions for various executions of Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful” campaign. Lg2, No Fixed Address and Cossette have also been shortlisted for Outdoor Lions.
Ogilvy’s work for Dove was also held in high esteem by the Print & Publishing jury, which awarded the agency’s Toronto and London offices a total of eight mentions in the category. With three nominations for various Wonderbone print executions, Leo Burnett is the only other agency in contention for hardware in the category.
Finally, in Media, Canadian agencies will have seven shots at a Lion. Media Experts, UM, OMD, Union, Rethink, FCB Canada, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo are competing for top recognition in the category.
The latest batch of shortlist nominations brings Canada’s total to 47.
Winners for the Print, Design and Outdoor Lions – as well as Health & Wellness and Pharma Lions – will be announced during the first virtual awards gala on Monday morning. The winners of the Media Lions will follow on Tuesday, June 22, along with those from five other categories.
Design (9)
Leo Burnett
Robin Hood, Robin Hood Flour,
Design-driven Effectiveness
Woah Dough, Woah Dough,
Food
Cossette
Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies, “Loved Ones Forget Themselves Too,”
Posters
Partners: Soma Pub
Rethink
Kraft Heinz Canada, “Pour Perfectly,”
Promotional Item Design
Food
Special Editions & Promotional Packaging
Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music Group , Alter Ego, R+D Productions
Kraft Heinz Canada, “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle,”
Promotional Item Design
Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Kraft Heinz, Paus Inc, Salt Experiential Commerce, Vapor Music Group
East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags,”
Point of Sale Consumer Touchpoints & In-store Collateral
No Fixed Address
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Outdoor (9)
Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto
Dove, “Patricia,”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Amanda,”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Patrick,”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “ГУЗЕЛЬ,”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”
Social Behaviour
Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Lg2
Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars,”
Interactive / Dynamic Digital Screens
Partners: BLVD, Touché!
No Fixed Address
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
Interactive Experiences
Cossette
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Airbnb”
Immersive Experiences
Partners: No Fixed Address
Print & Publishing (8)
Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London
Dove, “Amanda,”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Patricia”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Cinzia”
Other FMCG
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”
Social Behaviour
Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Leo Burnett
Wonderbone, “Bedroom”
Other FMCG
Wonderbone, “Living room”
Other FMCG
Wonderbone, “Playroom”
Other FMCG
Media (7)
Union
Interval House, “Freedom Tampons”
Not-for-profit / Charity / Government
Partners: CJ Graphics, Clockwork Productions, Married to Giants
Rethink
Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”
Use of Print / Outdoor
Partners: Content Content, Tok Communications
FCB Canada / Media Experts
BMW, “Stage Your Driveway,”
Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Data-driven targeting
Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Apollo Studios, Fort York VFX, Roost Post Production, Glossy, North Strategic, Erin Richards
FCB Canada / UM Canada
McCain, “The Golden Oven,”
Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy
Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, McCann Canada
Taxi / Media Experts
Covenant House, “Shoppable Girls,”
Use of Social Platforms
Partners: Arthouse / Saty & Pratha
Zulu Alpha Kilo / OMD Canada
HomeEquity Bank, “World’s Oldest Esports Team”
Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Partners: Zulubot, Provident Communications