Shortlist announced for 2019 Digital Agency of the Year

The trophy won by Rethink, last year’s Digital AOY.

The first shortlist for this year’s Agency of the Year gala has been released, revealing the agencies in contention to be named the most digitally savvy in Canada.

Digital Agency of the Year awards agencies with a body of work that’s predominantly digitally-led. The campaigns must have run in the last year and demonstrated the creative and strategic integration of online media. Winners were decided by a jury of agency experts and brand-side marketers, which will be revealed next week.

The shortlists in the other categories – PR, Media, Design, Agency and, new for 2019, Small Agency of the Year – will be announced throughout the week.

This year’s AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor at rtraynor@brunico.com or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.

Digital Agency of the Year 2019 shortlist

BBDO

Cossette

DDB

FCB

Grip Limited

Lg2

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Featured image by Matt Forsythe.