Who is in the running for Design Agency of the Year? The final shortlist for 2019 covers the shops looking to be awarded for their visual work.

Last year’s Design Agency of the Year, Zulu Alpha Kilo, accepts its award.

With the end of the week comes the final shortlist for this year’s Agency of the Year awards, which covers the shops behind some of the country’s best design projects.

Design Agency of the Year recognizes shops for their visual work – from packaging to visual identity to brand platforms to websites – which is evaluated based on its impact, creativity, craft, technical prowess and innovation. Read about last year’s winners here.

Shortlists for Digital, Media, PR, Small and Agency of the Year have been released throughout this week. The judges deciding this year’s winners will be announced on Tuesday.

The 2019 AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.

Design Agency of the Year 2019 shortlist

Camp Jefferson

Cossette

DDB

John St.

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McMillan

Ogilvy

One Twenty Three West

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo