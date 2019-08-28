Here are the (big and small) Agency of the Year shortlists Today's shortlists cover the show's newest category and the one that started it all.

Today is the big (and small) one, as the week-long rollout of the Agency of the Year 2019 shortlists continues with both its main category and the newest award added to the annual gala.

New this year, the Small Agency of the Year category recognizes independent creative agencies with less than 50 staff, based on three campaigns from the past year evaluated by a jury that will be announced next week. The main Agency of the Year category, as always, awards agencies based on five creative-led campaigns from the last year. Read about last year’s Agency of the Year winners here.

The shortlists in the PR and Design categories will be announced on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The shortlists for Digital Agency of the Year and Media Agency of the Year have already been released.

This year’s AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.

Small Agency of the Year shortlist

Arrivals + Departures

Cartier

Doug&Partners

Giants & Gentlemen

Mixtape

One Twenty Three West

Studio M

Target

The Local Collective

Agency of the Year shortlist

Anomaly

BBDO

Cossette

Edelman

FCB

John St.

Lg2

Ogilvy

Rethink

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Union

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Featured image by Matt Forsythe.