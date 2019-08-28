Here are the (big and small) Agency of the Year shortlists
Today's shortlists cover the show's newest category and the one that started it all.
Today is the big (and small) one, as the week-long rollout of the Agency of the Year 2019 shortlists continues with both its main category and the newest award added to the annual gala.
New this year, the Small Agency of the Year category recognizes independent creative agencies with less than 50 staff, based on three campaigns from the past year evaluated by a jury that will be announced next week. The main Agency of the Year category, as always, awards agencies based on five creative-led campaigns from the last year. Read about last year’s Agency of the Year winners here.
The shortlists in the PR and Design categories will be announced on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The shortlists for Digital Agency of the Year and Media Agency of the Year have already been released.
This year’s AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.
Small Agency of the Year shortlist
Arrivals + Departures
Cartier
Doug&Partners
Giants & Gentlemen
Mixtape
One Twenty Three West
Studio M
Target
The Local Collective
Agency of the Year shortlist
Anomaly
BBDO
Cossette
Edelman
FCB
John St.
Lg2
Ogilvy
Rethink
Sid Lee
Taxi
The&Partnership
Union
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Featured image by Matt Forsythe.